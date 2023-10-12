NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-307 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
Compilation and Installation

Download the relevant MFT package for your OS from the MFT webpage and continue as described in table below according your OS.

OS

Install

Uninstall

Linux

  1. Untar the downloaded package

  2. Allow packaging of bins to a self-executing file.

  3. Run 'install.sh'

    For OEM only: 'install.sh --oem'

  4. Start the mst driver by running: mst start

NOTE: It is possible to customize some installation parameters (such as the target installation path).

Run 'install.sh --help' for details.

Uninstall MFT on Linux by running the following command:

mft_uninstall.sh

Windows

The installation is EXE based:

1. Double click the EXE file and follow the instructions presented by the installation wizard.

  1. Go to Add or remove programs.

  2. Remove WinMFT64 depending on the platform type.

FreeBSD

  1. Untar the downloaded package.

  2. Run “install.sh”

Uninstall MFT on FreeBSD, run the following command:

mft_uninstall.sh

VMware

  1. Install the package. Run:

    # esxcli software vib install -v

    NOTE: For VIBs installation examples, please see below.

  2. Reboot system.

  3. Start the mst driver. Run:

    # /opt/mellanox/bin/mst start

  1. Uninstall the package. Run:

    # esxcli software vib remove -n mft

  2. Uninstall the mst:

    • VMKlinux: # esxcli software vib remove -n net-mft

    • Native: # esxcli software vib remove -n nmst

  3. Reboot system.

Example (VIBs installation):

VMK:

esxcli software vib install -v /tmp/net-mst_4.6.0.22-1OEM.600.0.0.2295424.vib
esxcli software vib install -v /tmp/mft-4.6.0.22-10EM-600.0.0.2295424.x86_64.vib

Native:

esxcli software vib install -v /tmp/nmst-4.6.0.22-1OEM.600.0.0.2295424.x86_64.vib
esxcli software vib install -v /tmp/mft-4.6.0.22-10EM-600.0.0.2295424.x86_64.vib

