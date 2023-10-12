Upon first time device burning, the GUIDs, MACs and VPD of the device are required to be set on the flash.

The sections below demonstrate two methods of burning a new ConnectX-4 onwards device in order to set these initial settings. Subsequent firmware updates will not change these settings.

Warning flint for OEM is required for burning ConnectX-4 onwards adapter cards family for the first time.

For information regarding GUIDs, MACs and VPD, please refer to Accessing Remote InfiniBand Device by Direct Route MADs.