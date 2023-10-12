Introduction
MFT package is a set of firmware management and debug tools for NVIDIA® devices. MFT can be used for:
Generating a standard or customized NVIDIA firmware image
Querying for firmware information
Burning a firmware image to a single NVIDIA device
The list of the available tools in the package can be found in the Release Notes document.
MFT – A Scheme of Operation
Please refer to the release notes of your version for supported platforms and kernels.
Warning
Unless explicitly specified, the usage of the tools is identical for all operating systems.