itrace Utility

In order to print the firmware traces, the following are required:

Debug firmware is burnt and loaded on the device

The driver is up, meaning: For adapters with on-board memory: The SYS_ENABLE command has been executed For adapters without on-board memory (MemFree): The RUN_FW command has been executed

The desired trace mask is set (see the -m flag below)

The mst driver must be started prior to running itrace tool. To start itrace:

Start the mst driver (mst start or mst restart). Enter the following command: Copy Copied! # itrace [options...] IRISC_NAME

where:

IRISC_NAME The iRISC for which traces are to be printed. This can be specified once anywhere in the command line as a special option without the leading hyphen. Run ‘itrace -h’ to get a list of iRISC names for each adapter device. -h, --help Displays help about itrace usage. -m --mask=TRACE_MASK Sets the Trace Mask.

To enable generating trace messages for an iRISC, the trace_mask register must be set according to the specifications in the device’s Programmer’s Reference Manual. Setting or clearing bits of the trace_mask register enables or disables, respectively, the generation of specific types of trace messages.

The trace_mask parameter must be either a hexadecimal or a decimal number and its value will be written into the trace_mask register. Changing the trace_mask parameter will not change or remove messages previously stored in the trace buffer, so disabled types of messages can still be displayed by itrace if they were previously generated.

-w, --wait Runs itrace in wait mode. itrace will exit only if you press <Ctrl-C>. This is not the default behavior of itrace. Without the -w option, itrace will exit if there have been no new traces in the last 0.5 seconds. -d, --device=DEVICE Specifies the name of the mst device driver for accessing the cr-space. The default value is:/dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0. To run itrace via the I2C interface, use this option to specify the following: -d=DEVICE, where the device is an I2C device (such as mtusb-1) -l, --nolock Ignore NSI GW lock --nomap Sets the itrace to not access memory directly (via memory mapping) for reading the trace buffer, but to use the adapter memory access Gateway instead. By default, itrace accesses the memory directly. If the cr-space device specified by the -d parameter is one of the I2C devices, -nomap is switched on. --noddr Use memory mapping to access trace buffer. Not supported in this version. --mmap Do not animate propeller while Waiting --no-propel Sets the itrace not to animate the propeller in wait mode (-w option). By default, animation is enabled. -v, --version Prints the MFT version and exits. -c, --color Enables color in trace output. -D, --dump Dumps the trace buffer and exits. This option is useful for debugging itrace; it dumps the contents of the trace buffer in row format. --start=START_NO or --start=now Sets first message number to display. --debug=TSTRING Control trace. See: --help-debug. --help-debug Prints trace usage.

Warning For Linux, device names should be listed with the /dev/mst prefix. For Windows, no prefix is required.

Example: