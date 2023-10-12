--with_fpga_fw_access: Create an extended MST device for the attached FPGA (Access via Firmware)

--with_fpga: Create MST device for the attached FPGA card (Access via Driver)

--with_unknown: Do not check if the device ID is supported.

Create special files that represent NVIDIA devices in directory /dev/mst. Load appropriate kernel modules and saves PCI configuration headers in directory /var/mst_pci. After successfully completion of this command the MST driver is ready to work. You can configure the start command by editing the configuration file: /etc/mft/mst.conf, for example you can rename you devices.

--force: Force try to stop mst driver even if it's in use.

Stop the MST driver service, remove all special files/ directories and unload kernel modules.

Just like "mst stop" followed by "mst start [--with_msix] [--with_unknown] [--with_i2cdev] [--with_lpcdev] [-- with_fpga] [--with_fpga_fw_access]"

Start mst server to allow incoming connection. Default port is 23108

Establish connection with specified host on specified port (default port is 23108). Add devices on remote peer to local devices list. <hostname> may be host name as well as an IP address.

<hostname>[:port] should be specified exactly as in the "mst remote add" command.

Remove all remote devices on specified hostname.

mst ib add [OPTIONS] [local_hca_id] [local_hca_port]