NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-307 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-307 LTS (2022 LTS U3)  MFT Bug Fixes in this Version

MFT Bug Fixes in this Version

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Description

3500569

Description: Fixed an Eye Information issue that caused displaying incorrect information for 10G speed over ConnectX-7 devices.

Keywords: Eye Information, ConnectX-7

Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-307

Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-307

3323752

Description: Fixed an issue that triggered an error when multiple IB devices were accessed at the same mlxfwmanager update attempt.

Keywords: mlxfwmanager update

Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-307

Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-307

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 12, 2023
content here