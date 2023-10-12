MFT Bug Fixes in this Version
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Description
|
3500569
|
Description: Fixed an Eye Information issue that caused displaying incorrect information for 10G speed over ConnectX-7 devices.
|
Keywords: Eye Information, ConnectX-7
|
Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-307
|
Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-307
|
3323752
|
Description: Fixed an issue that triggered an error when multiple IB devices were accessed at the same mlxfwmanager update attempt.
|
Keywords: mlxfwmanager update
|
Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-307
|
Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-307