NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-307 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-307 LTS (2022 LTS U3)  mlxarchive – Binary Files Compression Tool

mlxarchive – Binary Files Compression Tool

Warning

mlxarchive is not installed by default, and requires installing MFT with the --oem option.

The mlxarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the MFA2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards.

mlxarchive accepts the following attributes as its input:

  • --bins-dir - The path to a folder with the binary files that will be included in the MFA2 file

  • --version - The MFA2 file’s version

  • --out-file - The output of the mlxarchive file (MFA2 file)

  • -m|--mfa2-file mfa2_file - MFA2 file to parse

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxarchive --bins-dir /full/path/to/bin/directory/ --version 1.1.1 --out-file out.mfa2 mlxarchive --mfa2-file out.mfa2
Creation Time  : 2019-09-18 08:35:43
Devices	2
PSID	: <…>
Num of Images	1
Index	0
Version : 10.16.1200
Date   : 2019-09-18 08:35:43 PSID	: <…>
Num of Images	1
Index	1
Version : 10.16.1200
Date	: 2019-09-18 08:35:43

mlxarchive Synopsis

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[--help] [--version version] [--out-file out_file] [--bins-dir bins_dir] [-m|--mfa2-file mfa2_file]

where:

--help

Shows the help message and exit

--version version

MFA2’s version in the following format: x.x.x

--out-file out_file

The output file

-bins-dir bins_dir

The directory with the binaries files

-m|--mfa2-file mfa2_file

Mfa2 file to parse
Note

The .mfa2 file can be used with ethtool to burn adapter cards firmware. The procedure is described in Updating Firmware Using ethtool/devlink and .mfa2 File section.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 12, 2023
content here