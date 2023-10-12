mlxmcg Utility
The mlxmcg tool displays the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device. Target users: Developers of Flow Steering aware applications.
This tool dumps the internal steering table which is used by the device to steer Ethernet packets and Multicast IB packets to the correct destination QPs.
Each line in the table shows a single filter and a list of destination QPs. Packets that match the filter are steered to the list of destination QPs.
mlxmcg is not supported against In-band device.
mlxmcg is supported in ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro only.
The mst driver must be started prior to running mlxmcg tool. To start mlxmcg:
[Optional for Windows OSs] Start the mst driver (mst start or mst restart).
Enter an mlxmcg command that complies with the following command syntax:
# mlxmcg [OPTIONS]
where:
|
-h, --help
|
Show this help message and exit
|
-d DEV, --dev=DEV
|
mst device to use, required
|
-f FILE, --file=FILE
|
MCG dump file to use (for debug). Used as input - no need for a device.
|
-p PARAMS, --params=PARAMS
|
Mcg params, (MCG_ENTRY_SIZE, HASH_TABLE_SIZE, MCG_TABLE_SIZE), default is (64, 32768, 65536)
|
-q, --quiet
|
Do not print progress messages to stderr
|
-v, --version
|
Print tool version
|
-c, --hopcount
|
Add hopCount column
|
-a, --advanced
|
Show all rules
This will display all the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device.
Example:
Command : mlxmcg -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0
MCG table size:
64 K entries, Hash size:
32 K entries, Entry size:
64 B
Progress: HHHHHLLLL
Bucket Index ID Prio Proto DQP Port VLAN MAC SIP DIP I-MAC I-VLAN VNI L4 SPort DPort Next QPs
0
0
0
0 all --
2 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1009c
11
af9 fee0
0
5000 IPv6 -- ff0e:
0000:
0000:
0000:
0000:
0000:e000:
0001 - -- -- -- -- --
8012 SB
e3f e3f
0
5000 L2 --
2 --
01:
80:c2:
00:
00:0e -- -- - -- -- -- -- --
8012
40048
1139
1139
0
5000 L2 --
2 --
01:
00:5e:
00:
00:
01 -- -- - -- -- -- -- --
8014
40048
26fc 26fc
0
5000 L2 --
2 -- ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -- -- - -- -- -- -- --
8018
40048
2a3e 2a3e
0
5000 L2 --
2 --
33:
33:
00:
00:
00:
01 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 801a
40048
4000
4000
0
0 all --
2 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1009c
10
45d7 45d7
0
5000 L2 --
1 --
01:
00:5e:
00:
00:fb -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
8000 4004a
4af9 fef8
0
5000 IPv6 -- ff0e:
0000:
0000:
0000:
0000:
0000:e000:
0001 -- -- -- -- --
8002 SB
4e3f 4e3f
0
5000 L2 --
1 --
01:
80:c2:
00:
00:0e -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
8002 4004a
5139
5139
0
5000 L2 --
1 --
01:
00:5e:
00:
00:
01 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
8004 4004a
66fc 66fc
0
5000 L2 --
1 -- ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
8008 4004a
6a3e 6a3e
0
5000 L2 --
1 --
33:
33:
00:
00:
00:
01 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 800a 4004a
734b 734b
0
5000 L2 --
1 --
33:
33:e0:
00:
00:
01 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 800c 4004a
Duplicated MCGS: Count
1000
1000
0
5000 L2 --
2 --
00:
02:c9:
00:
00:
02 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
8015
40048
2048
4002
4002
0
5000 L2 --
1 --
00:
02:c9:
00:
00:
01 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
8001 4004a
2046
16 Unique rules,
4108 Total
Index QPs
=================================================================================================
fee0
40054
40055
40056
40057
40058
40059 4005a 4005b 4005c 4005d 4005e 4005f
40060
40061
40062
40063
40064
40065
40066
40067
40068
40069 4006a 4006b 4006c 4006d
4006e 4006f
40070
40071
40072
40073
40074
40075
40076
40077
40078
40079 4007a
4007b
=================================================================================================
fef8
40054
40055
40056
40057
40058
40059 4005a 4005b 4005c 4005d 4005e 4005f
40060
40061
40062
40063
40064
40065
40066
40067
40068
40069 4006a 4006b 4006c 4006d
4006e 4006f
40070
40071
40072
40073
40074
40075
40076
40077
40078
40079 4007a
4007b
=================================================================================================