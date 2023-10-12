NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-307 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
mstcongestion – Tool for Setting Congestion Mode and Action

mstcongestion is a tool used to configure device’s behavior in case of excessive ingress traffic where the ingress traffic is higher than the PCIe capability. The excessive traffic can either be dropped (drop action) or marked as CE (Congestion Encountered) in the IP header.

The tool can work in either aggressive mode where traffic is dropped/marked in an aggressive way, or in dynamic mode where the drop/mark in more relaxed.

Warning

mstcongestion is not supported in ESXi 7.0.

Warning

mstcongestion is supported on ConnectX-4 Lx onwards Multi-Host devices only.

Tool Requirements

  • Firmware version ConnectX-4 Lx: 14.23.1020 or later

mstcongestion Synopsis

# mstcongestion [option] [-d|--device <PCI DEVICE>] [--mode <MODE>] [--action <ACTION>] [-q|--query] [-h|--help] [-v|--version]

where:

-d|--device <PCI DEVICE>

NVIDIA PCI device address

--mode <MODE>

Set Mode, options are: [aggressive | dynamic]

--action <ACTION>

Set Action, options are: [disabled | drop | mark]

Note: The “mark” option is available only if the driver supports such capability.

-q|--query

Query congestion

-h|--help

Show help message and exit

-v|--version

Show version and exit
