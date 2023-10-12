Remote Access to NVIDIA Devices

In most cases, an adapter is connected to a single InfiniBand subnet. The LIDs (InfiniBand Local IDs) on this subnet are unique. In this state, the device access MADs are sent (to the target LID) from the first active port on the first adapter on the machine.

In case that the different IB ports are connected to different IB subnets, source IB port on the local host should be specified explicitly.

The device name would be in the format:

Copy Copied! <any-string>lid-<lid-number>[,source adapter name][,source IB port number]

For example:

On Linux: lid-3,mlx4_0,1

On Windows: lid-3,0,1

Say we have the following setup:

H1 host has 2 adapters. Port 1 of the first adapter is connected to Switch 1, and port 2 of the second adapter is connected to Switch 2. Since the 2 adapters on the H1 are not connected to the each other, there are 2 separate IB subnets in this setup.

Subnet1 nodes: H1 Switch 1 and H2 Subnet2 nodes: H1 Switch 2 and H3

Running "ibv_devinfo" command on H1 would list the 2 adapter names. For ConnectX adapters, the names would be mlx4_0 and mlx4_1.

Running "mst ib add" would add ib devices from the default port (first active port on the first adapter) - only Subnet1 nodes would be listed.

To add the nodes of the second subnet, the source adapter and port should be specified to the "mst ib add" command in the following format:

Copy Copied! # mst ib add <hca_name> <hca_port>

Examples:

Add nodes of both subnets, Run:

Copy Copied! # mst ib add mlx4_0 1 # mst ib add mlx4_1 2

List the devices:

Copy Copied! # mst status ... /dev/mst/CA_MT25418_H1_HCA-1_lid- 0x0001 ,mlx4_0, 1 /dev/mst/CA_MT25418_H2_HCA-1_lid- 0x0005 ,mlx4_0, 1 /dev/mst/SW_MT51000_Switch1_lid- 0x0003 ,mlx4_0, 1 /dev/mst/CA_MT25418_H1_HCA-1_lid- 0x0010 ,mlx4_1, 2 /dev/mst/CA_MT25418_H3_HCA-1_lid- 0x0012 ,mlx4_1, 2 /dev/mst/SW_MT51000_Switch2_lid- 0x0005 ,mlx4_1, 2