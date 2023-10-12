Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions

MFT supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:

NICs Recommended Firmware Rev. Additional Firmware Rev. Supported ConnectX-7 28.35.2000 28.35.1012 BlueField-2 24.35.2000 24.35.1012 BlueField 18.33.1048 18.33.1048 ConnectX-6 Lx 26.35.2000 26.35.1012 ConnectX-6 Dx 22.35.2000 22.35.1012 ConnectX-6 20.35.2000 20.35.1012 ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-5 Ex 16.35.2000 16.35.1012 ConnectX-4 Lx 14.32.1010 14.32.1010

To download the firmware binaries, please visit Firmware Downloads.