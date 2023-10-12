Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions
MFT supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:
|
NICs
|
Recommended Firmware Rev.
|
Additional Firmware Rev. Supported
|
ConnectX-7
|
28.35.2000
|
28.35.1012
|
BlueField-2
|
24.35.2000
|
24.35.1012
|
BlueField
|
18.33.1048
|
18.33.1048
|
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
26.35.2000
|
26.35.1012
|
ConnectX-6 Dx
|
22.35.2000
|
22.35.1012
|
ConnectX-6
|
20.35.2000
|
20.35.1012
|
ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-5 Ex
|
16.35.2000
|
16.35.1012
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
14.32.1010
|
14.32.1010
To download the firmware binaries, please visit Firmware Downloads.