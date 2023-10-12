Verifying the Firmware Image

To verify the FW image on the Flash, use the following command line:

# flint -d <device> verify

To verify the FW image in a file, use the following command line:

# flint -i <image file> v

where:

device Flash device to verify. image file Image file to verify.

Examples:

# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 v

# flint -i ./image_file.bin verify