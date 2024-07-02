MFT Bug Fixes in this Version

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-417 LTS
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Description

3500569

Description: Fixed an Eye Information issue that caused displaying incorrect information for 10G speed over ConnectX-7 devices.

Keywords: Eye Information, ConnectX-7

Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-406

Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-417

3500568

Description: Fixed an issue related to device discovery, in which it may fail when two MFT tools are running simultaneously and one of them loads the driver.

Keywords: Device Discovery, Driver Load

Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-406

Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-417

3323753

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the RM loopback for ConnectX6/ConnectX6-Dx to be applicable over 50G\lane link speeds.

Keywords: RM loopback, ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx

Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-406

Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-417

3323752

Description: Fixed an issue that triggered an error when multiple IB devices were accessed at the same mlxfwmanager update attempt.

Keywords: mlxfwmanager Update

Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-406

Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-417

3788147

Description: Fixed an issue related to skip sending the PCNR register by tool flag.

Keywords: PCNR register

Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-406

Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-417

3788149

Description: Fixed an issue related to changing sleep after the DPC trigger to 270MS.

Keywords: DPC trigger

Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-406

Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-417
