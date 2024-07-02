MFT Bug Fixes in this Version
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Description
|
3500569
|
Description: Fixed an Eye Information issue that caused displaying incorrect information for 10G speed over ConnectX-7 devices.
|
Keywords: Eye Information, ConnectX-7
|
Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-406
|
Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-417
|
3500568
|
Description: Fixed an issue related to device discovery, in which it may fail when two MFT tools are running simultaneously and one of them loads the driver.
|
Keywords: Device Discovery, Driver Load
|
Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-406
|
Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-417
|
3323753
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the RM loopback for ConnectX6/ConnectX6-Dx to be applicable over 50G\lane link speeds.
|
Keywords: RM loopback, ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6 Dx
|
Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-406
|
Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-417
|
3323752
|
Description: Fixed an issue that triggered an error when multiple IB devices were accessed at the same mlxfwmanager update attempt.
|
Keywords: mlxfwmanager Update
|
Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-406
|
Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-417
|
3788147
|
Description: Fixed an issue related to skip sending the PCNR register by tool flag.
|
Keywords: PCNR register
|
Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-406
|
Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-417
|
3788149
|
Description: Fixed an issue related to changing sleep after the DPC trigger to 270MS.
|
Keywords: DPC trigger
|
Discovered in Version: 4.22.1-406
|
Fixed in Release: 4.22.1-417