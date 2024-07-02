MFT Release Notes Change Log History
Component / Tool
Description
Operating System
Rev. 4.22.1-406
General
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.22.1
General
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.22.0
mlxfwreset
Added to mlxfwreset the capability to support software reset for switches.
Note: There is no reset support over IB.
All
mlxlink
Added support for error injection over PCI links.
All
NNT driver
Created a new NNT (NVIDIA Networking Tools) driver for MFT and MSTFlint. The driver's source code is exposed in GitHub: https://github.com/Mellanox/NNT-Linux-driver/tree/main_devel
Linux
Cables
Added a setting that allows cable burning only via the primary ConnectX-7 adapter card in a setup with multiple ConnectX-7 cards. The error message "LinkX burn is not supported by secondary" will appear accordingly.
All
Cables
Added DDM information support for QSFP_CMIS cables.
All
mlxlink
Removed the "Link Down" field from the BER collect in mlxlink for EDR devices.
All
mlxlink
Added "show eye" information with the (--show_eye) command for the PCIe links in Gen-1 and Gen-2 PCIe setups.
All
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.21.0
mlxburn
Added support for mlxburn on ESXi OSes with Python version >= 3.6.
All
mlxfwreset
For some configuration changes done using mlxconfig,
PCI rescan by the user is required. In this case, mlxfwreset will print the following warning message:
"-W- PCI rescan is required after device reset."
All
flint
Querying Vendor Specific Firmware Information from an Nvidia AOC / Transceiver Querying a firmware cable transceiver is now done using the "flint" tool.
In case the Vendor Specific query command is not supported by the firmware, the CMIS standard query implemented by the firmware will be performed.
All
resourceparse
resourceparse will present the union fields according to the selector.
Unions that do not have a selector, will be presented with all the fields as before.
All
resourcedump
resourcedump performance enhancement. resourcedump tool now runs ~10X faster in mem mode with output to binary file.
All
resourcedump
Updated the "--virtual-hca-id" value output to be in a hexadecimal format.
All
mlxlink
Removed irrelevant "eye" info fields in the output of the "show eye" command for PCIe links.
All
mlxlink
Removed the device status field from the PCIe info section.
All
mlxlink
Re-formatted the serdes Tx parameter layout in the "show_sedes_tx" command.
All
mlxlink
Added support for "show_eye" command for ConnectX-7 over PCIe links.
All
fwtrace
Over-all fwtrace redesign to support new FW traces on Multi-Chip-Module (MCM) chips. Additionally, we added support for phy_uc and APU events.
For further information, see fwtrace Utility.
All
mstdump
Added an optional parameter of the CSV path (-c | --csv) which loads the DB from the provided path instead of the default one.
All
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.20.1
All
This version does not include changes related to MFT.
The MFT version was changed to support a new ConnectX-7 firmware version.
All
Rev. 4.20.0
All
Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
All
flint
flint cable/transceivers burning commands provide now validation and extract version from the image files.
All
mlxconfig
mlxconfig enables the users to apply token via MTUSB connected device.
All
resourcedump
Memory-Mode, data field is now transferred via memory instead of the resource-dump register.
For further information, see resourcedump Utility
All
mlxprivhost
Added a new flag to query all hosts status from the embedded Arm side for Multi-host systems.
For further information, see mlxprivhost.
All
mlxlink
Added support for the PRBS test mode of Active/Optical CMIS modules.
For further information, see the Module PRBS test mode section.
|
|
|
Added support for additional configuration flags of the module control parameters.
For further information, see the Module control parameters section.
|
|
|
Modified the output of the PCIe link information, removed the device status filed.
All
I2C Access
Now the user can determine the I2C address to use for debug tools based on DevID.
All
LinkX Tokens
Added support for creating and applying LinkX tokens on IB devices.
All
Flash Support
Added additional Flash support for ConnectX-4 Lx and ConnectX-5 adapter cards
All
MFT Running
MFT tools can now run in parallel both on a docker and on a on Host.
All
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.18.1
mlxlink
Added support for new FEC modes.
For further information, see the help menu.
All
mlxlink
Added the option to control with the Tx parameter override while configuring the serdes Tx parameters.
For further information, see the help menu.
|
|
|
Added support for NVIDIA Quantum-2 port access. For further information, see Tool Usage on NVIDIA Quantum-2 NDR Switch Systems.
All
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.18.0
Python 2.x
Python 2.x is now end-of-life and no longer supported by MFT.
To use the latest and up-to-date MFT tools, we recommend you use Python 3.x.
All
flint
When downgrading to a firmware version that does not support the flash type of the device, flint will present the user a clear error of such scenario.
All
mlxfwreset
Added a new reset-type ("NIC only reset") to mlxfwreset which is applicable only to SmartNIC devices. The new reset-type is also the new default for SmartNIC devices. In case of reset-type is set to "NIC only reset", mlxfwreset will not reset the internal host.
All
mlxlink
Added support for mlxlink on Windows Arm64 architecture.
For further information, see mlxlink Utility section.
|
|
|
Added support for new PRBS TX/RX patterns (--tx_prbs <tx_prbs_mode> & --rx_prbs <rx_prbs_mode>).
For further information, see mlxlink Utility section.
All
mlxlink
Added new show counters for 16nm devices. To see them run the "show_counter" command.
All
mlxlink
Extended the list of the cable information received for 16nm devices when running the "show_module" command.
All
mlxlink
Extended the information collection for 7nm and 16nm devices. See "--amber_collect" flag.
For further information, see mlxlink Utility section.
|
|
|
Extended the list of the cable information (LOL, LOS, FSM, and module status) for CMIS when running the "show_module" command.
|
|
|
Added support for InfiniBand operations in the mlxlink tool. Now HCA devices can be accessed via the InfiniBand protocol.
|
|
|
MFT tools will now use class 0xA instead of class 9 for ConfigSpaceAccess MADs.
All
Arm Support
Added support for arm64 architecture to the WinMFT package.
Windows
ESXiO
MFT in now supported on NVDIA BlueField (Arm) in VMware ESXiO environments.
|
|
|
Added support for Vendor Specific Key Security.
Vendor Specific Keys are an authentication mechanism for using GMP MADs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enabled Anti-rollback protection to prevent old vulnerable firmware versions from being flashed to the device.
All
DSFP Modules
Added support for DSFP modules in mlxlink.
All
ESXi, VMware Certification
Downloadable ESXi files in MFT v4.17.0 are now certified by VMware.
ESXi
Remote mst Device Cable Support
Remote mst device now supports cable devices. The remote cables will be shown on the mst status and can be accessed via the mlxcables tool.
All
Parallel Firmware Burning in (DMA Burning)
Added support for parallel firmware burning. Although DMA burning is supported in Virtual Machines as well, burning in such scenarios might be slower than on Physical Machines.
Note: If the NIC driver is unloaded, burning via DMA is unsupported (due to BME is unset), regular burn flow will be executed instead and the following warning will be given:
-W- DMA burning is not supported due to BME is unset (Bus Master Enable).
Note: To support DMA, load both MFT and the driver (e.g., MLNX_OFED) by running the "mst start" and the “/etc/init.d/openibd start” commands.
Note: This capability is supported in 5th Generation devices only.
Linux / FreeBSD
mlx_fpga
The mlx_fpga utility will be deprecated as of MFT v4.18.0.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Added support for Rs FEC Histogram Counters in mlxlink. The result is divided to bins. Each bin holds a different number of errored bit within the FEC protected block.
For further information, see mlxlink.
All
MKey
[Beta] Added support for Mkey. The MKEY field is used to authenticate SMP communication.
Note: Mkey feature will work only with LID device.
Linux
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.16.1
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
All
Rev. 4.16.0
Cable Firmware Burning
[Beta] Added support for LinkX module burning via MFT toolset. The new capability enables direct firmware burning from the internal flash storage to reduce the bandwidth and accelerate the burning process, including burning several modules at a time.
For further information, see Cable Firmware Update (In-Field-Firmware-Update).
All
MST Status
The “mst status -v” command will now report RDMA bond devices mapped correctly to the corresponding ETH bond devices.
Note: Does not support RDMA Bonding for Socket Direct.
Linux
mlxconfig
Added the following new configuration option in mlxconfig to control the Physical link parameter on boot: DEFAULT, LEGACY and ADVANCED.
All
stedump Utility
The stedump tool is a packet simulator for host NIC steering solutions. The dump output of hardware steering is used for debugging and troubleshooting.
For further information, see stedump Utility.
Linux
mlxlink
Enabled margin scan on Network links.
For further information see mlxlink.
All
mlxlink
Added PRBS TX/RX polarity inversion using the following flags: --invert_tx_polarity / --invert_rx_polarity
For further information see mlxlink.
All
mlxprivhost
Enabled querying the current host configuration using the "q | query" flag.
For further information see mlxprivhost.
Linux
mlxconfig
Now the user can get raw configuration using "get_raw" flag.
For further information see mlxconfig.
All
General
See Bug Fixes
All
Rev. 4.15.1
mlxlink
Added support for PCIe eye grade scan.
Note: This feature is at beta level for the network ports.
Note: When using a Multi-host and a Socket Direct system, you must specify the the port or the DPN (depth, pcie_index, node). The links can be shown using the "--show_links" flag on the PCIe port.
For further information see mlxlink and Margin Scan for PCIe Link.
All
General
See Bug Fixes
All
Rev. 4.15.0
Adapter Cards
Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx adapter card.
All
Adapter Cards
Added support for NVIDIA BlueField-2 SmartNIC adapter card.
|
|
|
Enabled the driver and the firmware to synchronize the reset between all hosts using the mlxfwreset utility. This new capability can be run from one of the hosts instead of all of them.
This capability can be activated by setting the new flag "--sync" to 1.
Note: The new mlxfwreset sync capability (--sync) is available only if supported by the firmware and all the drivers on all the hosts. To check if this is supported, run the "query" command.
For further information see mlxfwreset.
Linux, Multi-Host
|
|
Enabled running mxlfwreset from both the host and Arm while the NVIDIA BlueField SmartNIC is in isolated mode.
|
|
|
Added a new error message when trying to run mlxfwreset on Windows OS and the PowerShell.exe is not installed on the machine.
The error message is: "-E- PowerShell.exe is not installed. Please stop the driver manually and re-run the tool with --skip_driver."
Windows
mlxlink
Enabled PRBS test mode for Multi-Host and host-management devices.
Note: For Multi-Host devices, another interface should be maintained to enable the link back.
All
mlxlink
Enabled working with ports group mapping for NVIDIA Spectrum-2 and NVIDIA Quantum switches.
For further information see mlxlink.
|
|
|
Added support for NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based switch systems.
All
mlxlink
Added support for QSFP-DD and CMIS cables for mlxlink.
For further information see mlxlink
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Added MTCR Python API to WinMFT package.
Windows
Rev. 4.14.2
General
Added support for arm64 architecture to Windows OS.
Windows
mlxlink
Extended reading and writing the Serdes Transmit Parameters for ConnectX-6 and ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.
|
|
|
For further information, see the new cable flags and cable operations in .mlxlink Utility v4.18.1.
|
|
|
Added support for all available PRBS patterns for each device like (Square wave patterns and PRBS13 patterns).
All
mlxlink
Added configuration for PRBS test mode per lane.
For further information, see the "–lanes" flag in mlxlink Utility.
All
resourceparse
The resourceparse tool parses and prints data segments content. The parser's output is used by NVIDIA representatives for debugging and troubleshooting.
For further information, see resourceparse Utility.
Linux/Windows
Rev. 4.14.1
Arm architecture
[Beta] Added support for Arm64 architecture to ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards.
Windows
Rev. 4.14.0-105
resourcedump
Added support for "--virtual-hca-id" command. Now the tool can provide info on the virtual HCA (host channel adapter, NIC) ID.
For further information see resourcedump Utility
Linux / Windows
mlxlink
HDR lane rate is now supported when in Pseudorandom Binary Sequence (PRBS) mode.
|
|
|
Increased the registry keys the tool supports and now it exposes the full PRM. For additional information, refer to the PRM.
All
mlxconfig
BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS parameter was added to mlxconfig. When TRUE, legacy interrupts should not be used for receive/transmit indication. Polling should be used instead.
Note: This is supported only if boot_legacy_interrupt_disable_supported is set to TRUE.
All
mlxlink
mlxlink output can be printed now in JSON format by using the "--json" flag.
All
flint
Enables the user to to insert information manually to the flash on components such as MFG/DEV GUID/MAC when no information exists after the burn process using the command "flint -d <device> sg <guid>". If the information is not inserted manually, the existing GUID/MAC information will be used instead.
|
|
|
Added supported for switching between NRZ/PAM4 speeds for new devices that support HDR/200G speeds (ConnectX-6, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Quantum, NVIDIA Spectrum-2).
All
Rev. 4.13.3
Binary Image Comparison
Enables the user to verify a firmware image on a device which operates in livefish mode by comparing it with an existing binary firmware file. For further information see Comparing the Binary Image.
Linux/FreeBSD
SDK
Added two new libraries to the WinMFT package for developing software that interacts with NVIDIA devices.
The new SDK includes the mtcr and fastfwreset libs and headers.
Windows
resourcedump
Extracts and prints data segments generated by the firmware. It is supported in 5th generation NIC’s devices.
The dump output is used by NVIDIA for debug and troubleshooting. For further information see resourcedump Utility.
Note: This utility is supported only on Python 3.0 and up.
Linux
Windows
mlxreg
Added a new registry key: NCFG.
This register is used to enable/disable device features and it is supported when ICMD_QUERY_CAPABILITY.ncfg_reg==1.
For further information see mlxreg Utility
All
Rev. 4.13.0
Dynamic MSI-X Allocation
Dynamic MSI-X allocation capability allows users to control the number of MSI-X vectors allocated to a Virtual Function, thus, improve performance in guests systems.
For further information of how to set this capability, see the "DYNAMIC_VF_MSIX_TABLE" parameter, in section MFT Supported Configurations and Parameters.
Windows
Fast Firmware Reset
Added support for a fast firmware reset (< 1 second) to ConnectX-5 adapter cards.
Windows
mlxfwreset
[Beta] Added support for Socket Direct devices on Windows.
Note: Please be aware, due to its quality level support, occasionally, bluescreens might occur.
Windows
mlxlink
Added support for reading the "Link Downed Counter" and "Link Error Recovery Counter" in the mlxlink utility when using InfiniBand protocol only.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Updated the LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL settings, added an NVME option. For further information refer to MFT Supported Configurations and Parameters.
All
mlxfwreset
[Beta] Added a new reset option (reset-type) to the reset command of mlxfwreset. The user can see the supported reset-types by using the query command. For further information refer to mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For example,
/dev/mst/SW_MT53000_7cfe900300c09830_lid-0x0036 /dev/mst/SW_MT54000_98039b0300867b9a_lid-0x0012
/dev/mst/SW_MT53000_SwitchIB_Mellanox_Technologies_lid-0x0036 /dev/mst/SW_MT54000_Quantum_Mellanox_Technologies_lid-0x0012
All
Rev. 4.12.0
.deb Package Name
Changed the name of *.deb files from “mft-<version>.amd64.deb” to "mft_<version>_amd64.deb”
e.g., from mft-4.11.0-34.amd64.deb to mft_4.11.0-34_amd64.deb
Linux
General
Added support for Spectrum-2 based switch systems.
All
Cables
Added support for HDR cables in mlxcables and mlxlink.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Linux
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of MFT v4.12.0, the name of *.deb files will be changed from “mft-
e.g., from mft-4.10.0-104.amd64.deb to mft_4.10.0-104_amd64.deb
All
Supported Devices
Added support for NVIDIA Quantum switch systems and ConnectX-6 Ready adapter cards.
For further information on the ConnectX-6 adapter cards, please contact Support.
All
mlxarchive tool
The mlxarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the mfa2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards.
For further information, refer to section mlxarchive.
Linux FreeBSD
mlxprivhost
The ability to restrict the hosts from configuring the NIC. Meaning, only the Arm side will have the privilege to configure the NIC.
Note: This utility is supported in BlueField devices only.
All
mlxconfig in BlueField
Enables the user to manage (grant/restrict) mlxconfig configuration privileges for BlueField Arm systems.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: On Multi Host devices with firmware version lower than 1x.23.xxxx, the flag "--pci_link_downtime 2.5" must be added to mlxfwreset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards are currently at Beta level.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supported devices: ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx and Connect-IB
All
mlxreg
Added support for Switch-IB, Switch-IB 2 and Spectrum in the mlxreg tool
All
mlxconfig
Added the mlxconfig tool to the MFT package for WinPE
Windows
mlxconfig
Added a backup command in mlxconfig which allows user to save backup of the non-volatile configurations in a RAW file. This file can be set on the device by using the set_raw command
All
Build
Added support for running wrapped python tools (like fwtrace) in PPC64, PPC64LE and Arm platforms
|
Linux
|
mlxreg
|
Added support for PPRT and PPTT registers in ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx
|
All
|
Rev. 4.3.0
|
General
|
Added support for Spectrum device.
|
All
|
Added support for Switch-IB 2 device.
|
All
|
Added support for ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx in VMware Esxi.
|
VMware ESXi
|
Added support for VMware ESXi 5.5 Native.
|
VMware ESXi
|
4th generation and 5th generation IC devices are now also named Group I ICs and Group II ICs, respectively.
|
N/A
|
mlxconfig
|
Added support for setting some of the parameters in textual values in addition to numerical values.
|
All
|
Added new configurations:
|
All
|
Added the option to display the configuration’s default values.
|
All
|
flint
|
Added support to calculate checksum on selected sections in the firmware image.
|
All
|
Added the option to attach a timestamp to the firmware image.
|
All
|
Burning Tools
|
Improved firmware burn performance in livefish mode on 5th generation devices.
|
All
|
Added the ability to show the running firmware version in case it does not match with the burnt firmware version on the flash. This case generally occurs after firmware upgrade and before firmware reload.
|
All
|
mlxreg
|
Added support for mlxreg tool which can be used to modify access registers or to query them.
|
All
|
mst
|
Created an mst device per physical function. It can be seen by running 'mst status -v'.
|
All
|
mlxfwmanager
|
Added support to create self-extractors in VMware ESXi OSs.
|
VMware ESXi
|
fwtrace
|
Added support for the fwtrace tool in FreeBSD.
|
FreeBSD
|
mlxfwreset
|
Added support for mlxfwreset in Windows and FreeBSD.
|
Windows FreeBSD
|
Rev. 4.1.0
|
General
|
Added support for ConnectX-4 Lx
|
Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD
|
Added support for ConnectX-4
|
FreeBSD
|
mlxconfig
|
Added support for the following configurations in ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx and Connect-IB:
|
Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD
|
Added support for the following configurations in ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro:
|
Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD
|
mlxtrace
|
Added support for MEM mode in ConnectX-4
|
Windows
|
cpld_update
|
Added the cpld_update tool to the OEM package
|
Linux
|
mlxfwreset
|
Added support for resetting the firmware
|
Windows/ FreeBSD
|
fwtrace
|
Added support in FreeBSD
|
FreeBSD
|
Burning Tools
|
This version supports new ConnectX-4/Connect-IB firmware version format (MM.mm.ssss). It also enables upgrade of older firmware version format: MM.mmmm.ssss
|
All
|
Rev. 4.0.0
|
General
|
Added support for ConnectX-4 device
|
Linux/Windows
|
Removed support for ConnectX and ConnectX-2
|
All
|
mlx_fpga
|
Added a new tool that dumps registers and burns hardware for FPGA
|
Linux
|
mlxconfig
|
Added support for ConnectX-4 and Connect-IB (Beta level)
|
Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi
|
mlxfwmanager
|
Added support for FreeBSD and VMware ESXi
|
FreeBSD/ VMware ESXi
|
mlxburn
|
Added support for VMware ESXi
|
VMware ESXi
|
Rev. 3.8.0
|
General
|
Added support for Switch-IB device (at beta level)
|
Linux/Windows
|
Added support for Debian/Ubuntu in PPC64 platform
|
Linux
|
Added support for ESXi 2015 OS (Native)
|
VMware ESXi
|
mlxphyburn
|
Added support for burning Aquantia external PHY
|
Linux
|
mlxconfig
|
Added support for changing BAR size parameter
|
Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi
|
Rev. 3.7.1
|
Bug Fixes
|
Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi/ FreeBSD
|
Rev. 3.7.0
|
mlxfwmanager
|
Added online firmware update
|
Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi
|
mlxburn
|
Added concurrency support to VPD read
|
Linux/Windows
|
Added mlxburn to MFT
|
FreeBSD
|
flint
|
Added concurrency support to query firmware
|
Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi/ FreeBSD
|
General
|
Added support for Arm platform and Power8
|
Linux
|
Removed support for x86
|
Windows
|
mlxfwreset
|
Firmware reset for Connect-IB
|
Linux
|
fwtrace
|
Added fwtrace tool
|
Windows
|
Rev. 3.6.1
|
mlxconfig
|
Added mlxconfig tool for changing non volatile configuration on device
|
Windows
|
Burning Tools
|
Added support for micron flash in flint and updated production burn flow on Connect-IB
|
Windows
|
Rev. 3.6.0
|
mlxconfig
|
Added mlxconfig tool for changing non volatile configuration on device
|
Linux/VMware ESXi
|
Burning Tools
|
Added support for micron flash in flint and updated production burn flow on Connect-IB
|
Linux/VMware ESXi
|
mtserver
|
Added support for mstserver
|
FreeBSD
|
Rev. 3.5.1
|
package content
|
Added support for the following tools: mst, mlxfwmanager, itrace, mlxtrace, mlxdump, mlxmcg, wqdump, mcra, mget_temp, pckt_drop, mlxuptime
|
VMware ESXi
|
flint mstdump
|
Added support for ConnectX-3 Pro
|
VMware ESXi
|
Redesigned the utility to make its look and feel more user friendly
|
VMware ESXi
|
Added support for ConnectX-3 Pro
|
VMware ESXi
|
Rev. 3.5.0
|
flint/wqdump
|
Redesigned the flint and wqdump utility to make their look and feel more user friendly
|
Linux/Windows
|
flint
|
Added support for brom in Connect-IB
|
Linux/Windows
|
mlxmdio
|
Added support for the mlxmdio utility
|
Linux
|
mlxfwmanager
|
Added support for Connect-IB
|
Linux/Windows
|
FreeBSD
|
Added support for FreeBSD operating system (at beta level)
|
FreeBSD
|
Rev. 3.1.0
|
General
|
The MFT package now has 2 installation flavours - standard (default mode) and 'OEM'. The OEM mode provides the following extra functionality:
|
Linux
|
Flint
|
Added support for burning Connect-IB via firmware interface. The '-override_cache_replacement' flag is not needed. This provides a 'safe' firmware update flow, without the risk of firmware or driver hanging
|
Linux
|
mlxfwmanager
|
Added support for the mlxfwmanager utility (at Beta level)
|
Linux
|
mlxuptime
|
Added support for the mlxuptime utility (at Beta level)
|
Linux
|
Rev. 3.0.0
|
General
|
Added support for Connect-IB device (at beta level)
|
Linux/Windows
|
Added support for ConnectX-3 Pro device (at beta level)
|
Linux/Windows
|
Added support for Ubuntu operating system
|
Linux
|
Added support for running tools against PCI device [domain]:bus:dev.fn like: 0000:1a:00.0 or 1a:00.0 and devices used by OFED driver like: mlx4_0
|
Linux
|
The package contains only the flint firmware update tool. Other debug tools were removed
|
Windows
|
flint
|
Added support for new flash types: N25Q0XX (Micron) and W25Xxx (Winbond)
|
Linux/Windows
|
mlxdump
|
Added support for the mlxdump utility (at beta level)
|
Linux/Windows
|
mlxmcg
|
Renamed mcg to mlxmcg
|
Linux/Windows
|
spark
|
spark was removed from MFT version 3.0.0
|
Linux/Windows
|
Supported Devices
|
The following adapter cards and switch systems are no longer supported in MFT version 3.0.0:
|
Linux/Windows
|
Rev. 2.7.2b
|
All
|
Added support for WinPE 4.0 OS
|
Windows
|
Rev. 2.7.2
|
General
|
It is no longer required to run mst start/stop when using WinMFT tools. The service is automatically loaded/unloaded when an MFT tool is running. The mst service installation was removed from the setup
|
Windows
|
Added support for SwitchX silicon devices
|
Windows
|
flint
|
Added support for Atmel AT25DFxx flash family
|
Windows
|
Added support for burning firmware via Command Line Interface (CLI) on SwitchX devices
|
Windows
|
mget_temp
|
mget_temp displays a more accurate temperature reading for ConnectX-2 and ConnectX-3 devices by using the adapter’s specific thermal calibration data
|
Windows
|
Rev. 2.7.1a
|
Added the mcg tool (Beta level)
|
The mcg tool displays the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device.
Target users: Developers of Flow Steering aware applications. This tool dumps the internal steering table which is used by the device to steer Ethernet packets and Multicast IB packets to the correct destination QPs.
Each line in the table shows a single filter and a list of destination QPs. Packets that match the filter are steered to the list of destination QPs
|
Linux
|
Removed support for In-band access on OFED 1.4 InfiniBand driver
|
In-band access is supported using OFED 1.5.X and higher
|
Linux
|
Rev. 2.7.1
|
General
|
Added mlxconfig tool. This tool sets firmware configurations for NVIDIA adapters. These configurations are nonvolatile they apply over device reboots. For further details, please run “mlxconfig -h”. The tool is at beta level
|
Linux
|
Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-3 silicon device
|
Windows
|
Added the I2CBridge (Dimax’s Driver for USB to I2C Adapter) as part of the WinMFT installation package. However, the I2CBridge is not installed by default
|
Windows
|
MFT installation change
|
Removed the isw tool. The isw tool functionality was replaced by the "mlxi2c" tool. For example, to scan the devices on the i2c bus, run:
> mlxi2c -d <dev> scan instead of > isw -d <dev>
|
Windows
|
mget_temp
|
mget_temp displays a more accurate temperature for ConnectX-2 devices by using chip specific thermal calibration data
|
Linux
|
flint
|
Added support for Atmel AT25DFxx flash family
|
Linux
|
Cleared error messages displayed when trying to burn firmware image of a different device. For example when burning ConnectX-2 firmware image on ConnectX-3 device
|
Linux
|
Added support for flash type SST25VF016B
|
Windows
|
Added support for flash type M25PX16
|
Windows
|
|
Windows
|
Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs in a binary image file. This is useful for production to prepare images for pre-assembly flash burning. These new commands are supported by NVIDIA 4th generation devices
|
Windows
|
Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs on an already burnt device. These commands (“sg” and “sv”) re-burn the existing image with the given GUIDs or VSD. When the 'sg' command is applied on a device with blank (0xff) GUIDs, it updates the GUIDs without re-burning the image
|
Windows
|
mst
|
Added support for using ibnetdiscover in the 'mst ib add' command
|
Windows
|
mlxburn
|
Added support for VPD read/write
|
Windows
|
Rev. 2.7.0a
|
Bug Fixes
|
Linux
|
Rev. 2.7.0
|
General
|
Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-3 and SwitchX silicon devices
|
Linux
|
Added Secure host feature which enables ConnectX family devices to block access to its internal hardware registers. The hardware access in this mode is allowed only if a correct 64 bits key is provided (see flint changes).
MFT tools cannot run on a device with hardware access disabled. This feature is enabled only with supporting firmware
|
Linux
|
Removed support for Itanium (ia64)
|
Linux
|
flint
|
Added the following commands:
|
Linux
|
The ROM section in the image now contains multiple boot images. Therefore the flint was modified to display information for all of the images in the ROM section
|
Linux
|
Added support to display/burn UEFI ROM
|
Linux
|
Added support for burning firmware via Command Line interface on SwitchX devices
|
Linux
|
Mlxburn
|
Added option to add or replace a single keyword in the VPD writable section (-vpd_set_keyword flag)
|
Linux
|
Added the option to set a binary VPD field data
|
Linux
|
MFT installation
|
Added the option --without-kernel which allows user to install MFT without the mst kernel
|
Linux
|
Rev. 2.6.2
|
MFT installation change
|
RPM based installation:
|
Linux
|
Removed prerequisite libraries: expat and zlib-devel
|
Linux
|
The package tools, libraries and headers are now installed under:{ prefix }/bin or { prefix }/lib and { prefix }/include dirs. Directory / usr/mst is not created. For example, the “mread”, “mwrite” and “mcra” tools that were previously installed by default under /usr/mst/bin, now are installed under /usr/bin
|
Linux
|
Linux
|
Removed the InfiniScale and InfiniBridge tools
|
Linux
|
Removed the Infinivision tool set
|
Linux
|
Removed the isw tool. The isw tool functionality was replaced by the "mlxi2c" tool. For example, to scan the devices on the i2c bus, run:
> mlxi2c -d <dev> scan instead of > isw -d <dev>
|
Linux
|
flint
|
Added support for flash type SST25VF016B
|
Linux
|
Added support for flash type M25PX16
|
Linux
|
Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs in a binary image file. This is useful for production to prepare images for pre-assembly flash burning. These new commands are supported by NVIDIA 4th generation devices
|
Linux
|
Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs on an already burnt device. These commands (“sg” and “sv”) re-burn the existing image with the given GUIDs or VSD. When the 'sg' command is applied on a device with blank (0xff) GUIDs, it updates the GUIDs without re-burning the image
|
Linux
|
mst
|
Added support for using ibutils2/ibdiagnet and ibnetdiscover in the 'mst ib add' command
|
Linux
|
Removed the _uar, _msix and _ddr devices from the mst device list
|
Linux
|
Debug tools
|
Added support for routing I2C bus to the IS4 device on IS50XX systems
|
Linux
|
Rev. 2.6.1
|
Bug Fixes
|
Linux
|
Rev. 2.6.0
|
MFT installation change
|
Added the options: --without-image-generation, --disable-dc, and --without-kernel which allow for a partial installation in order to avoid problems with SW dependencies
|
Linux
|
Now allows a non-root user to prepare MFT RPMs
|
Linux
|
All
|
Added ConnectX-2 and BridgeX support
|
Linux/Windows
|
flint
|
Added a CRC check for the full image
|
Linux
|
Support for query/burn of clp-gpxe ROM
|
Linux
|
Prevents burning a ConnectX-2 image onto a ConnectX device and vice versa
|
Linux
|
Added a logging option to flint
|
Linux
|
For the ConnectX device family only:
Added commands for an independent burn/read/remove of an Expansion ROM image.
For firmware versions earlier than 2.7.000: It is possible to read the ROM image, or to replace an already existing ROM image (by the burn command). However, burning a new ROM image in case a previous image did not exist is not possible, nor is it possible to remove an existing ROM image
|
Linux
|
mlxburn
|
Added the -fw_dir option which looks for a suitable firmware file in the given directory
|
Linux
|
Support for generating a non-fail-safe image for ConnectX/ConnectX-2, InfiniScale IV, and BridgeX devices
|
Linux
|
Debug tools
|
Updated the mlxi2c utility
|
Linux
|
Added the mget_temp utility which reads the temperature of the ConnectX/ConnectX-2, InfiniScale IV, and BridgeX devices
|
Linux