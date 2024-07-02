mlxarchive – Binary Files Compression Tool
mlxarchive is not installed by default, and requires installing MFT with the --oem option.
The mlxarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the MFA2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards.
mlxarchive accepts the following attributes as its input:
--bins-dir - The path to a folder with the binary files that will be included in the MFA2 file
--version - The MFA2 file’s version
--out-file - The output of the mlxarchive file (MFA2 file)
-m|--mfa2-file mfa2_file - MFA2 file to parse
Example:
mlxarchive --bins-dir /full/path/to/bin/directory/ --version
1.1.
1 --out-file out.mfa2 mlxarchive --mfa2-file out.mfa2
Creation Time :
2019-
09-
18
08:
35:
43
Devices
2
PSID : <…>
Num of Images
1
Index
0
Version :
10.16.
1200
Date :
2019-
09-
18
08:
35:
43 PSID : <…>
Num of Images
1
Index
1
Version :
10.16.
1200
Date :
2019-
09-
18
08:
35:
43
[--help] [--version version] [--out-file out_file] [--bins-dir bins_dir] [-m|--mfa2-file mfa2_file]
where:
|
--help
|
Shows the help message and exit
|
--version version
|
MFA2’s version in the following format: x.x.x
|
--out-file out_file
|
The output file
|
-bins-dir bins_dir
|
The directory with the binaries files
|
-m|--mfa2-file mfa2_file
|
Mfa2 file to parse
The .mfa2 file can be used with ethtool to burn adapter cards firmware. The procedure is described in Updating Firmware Using ethtool/devlink and .mfa2 File section.