mlxconfig Commands

The backup command is used to save the current non-volatile configurations (TLV) in the device into a file in raw TLV syntax so it can be restored anytime using the set_raw command.

mlxconfig backup command allows backing up the all of the configurations which are related only to the PCI Physical Function associated with the given MST device. To back up all of the device configurations, perform the operation from every PCI Physical Function the device exposes. Restoring the configurations must be made from the matching PCI Physical Function.

Note In a MultiHost environment, these operations are required to be executed per host.