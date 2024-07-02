NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-417 LTS
mlxfwmanager – Firmware Update and Query Tool

The mlxfwmanager is a firmware update and query utility which scans the system for available NVIDIA devices (only mst PCI devices) and performs the necessary firmware updates.
For further information on firmware update, please refer to Booting HCA Device in Livefish Mode.

Note

The examples throughout the document use pci “bus.dev.fn” format. However, all the examples are inter-changeable with the mlxfwmanager -d /dev/mst/<device> format.

mlxfwmanager Synopsis

# [-d|--dev DeviceName] [-h|--help] [-v|--version] [--query] [--query-format Format] [-u|--update] [-i|--image-file FileName] [-D|--image-dir DirectoryName] [-f|--force] [-y|--yes] [--no] [--clear-semaphore] [--exe-rel-path] [-l|--list-content] [--archive-names] [--nofs] [--log] [-L|--log-file LogFileName] [--no-progress] [-o|--outfile OutputFileName] [--online] [--online query-psid PSIDs] [--key key] [--download DirectoryName] [--download-default] [--get-downloadopt OPT] [--download-device Device] [--download-os OS] [--download-type Type] [--ssl-certificate Certificate] [--no_fw_ctrl]

where:

-d|--dev DeviceName

Perform operation for specified mst device(s). Run 'mst status' command to list the available devices. Multiple devices can be specified delimited by semicolons. A device list containing semicolons must be quoted.

-h|--help

Show this message and exit.

-v|--version

Show the executable version and exit.

--query

Query device(s) info

--query-format Format

(Query|Onlinequery)outputformat,XML|Text-defaultText

-u|--update

Update firmware image(s) on the device(s).

-i|--image-file FileName

Specified image file to use.

-D|--image-dir DirectoryName

Specified directory instead of default to locate image files.

-f|--force

Force image update

-y|--yes

Answer is yes in prompts

--no

Answer is no in prompts

--clear-semaphore

Force clear the flash semaphore on the device, No command is allowed when this flag is used. NOTE: May result in system instability or flash corruption if the device or another application is currently using the flash. Exercise caution.

--exe-rel-path

Use paths relative to the location of the executable

-l|--list-content

List file/Directory content, used with --image-dir and --image-file flags

--archive-names

Display archive names in listing

--nofs

Burn image in a non failsafe manner

--log

Create log file

-L|--log-file LogFileName

Use specified log file

--no_fw_ctrl

Do not use firmware Ctrl update

--no-progress

Do not show progress

-o|--outfile OutputFileName

Write to specified output file

--online

Fetch required FW images online from NVIDIA server

--online-query-psid PSIDs

Query FW info, PSID(s) are comma separated

--key key

Key for custom download/update

--download DirectoryName

Download files from server to a specified directory

--download-default

Use Default values for download

--get-download-opt OPT

Get download options for OS or Device Options are: OS, Device

--download-device Device

Use '--get-download-opt Device' option to view available devices for device specific downloads

--download-os OS

Only for self_extractor download: Use '--get-download-opt OS' option to view available OS for sfx download

--download-type Type

MFA | self_extractor - default All

--ssl-certificate Certificate

SSL certificate for secure connection

Querying the Device

To query a specific device, use the following command line:

# mlxfwmanager -d <device> --query

To query all the devices on the machine, use the following command line:

# mlxfwmanager --query

Examples:

Query the device.

mlxfwmanager -d 09:00.0 --query
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
 
Device #1:
----------
Device Type:     ConnectX3
Part Number:     MCX354A-FCA_A2-A4
Description:     ConnectX-3 VPI adapter card; dual-port QSFP; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GigE; PCIe3.0 x8 8GT/s; RoHS R6
PSID:            MT_1020120019
PCI Device Name: 0000:09:00.0
Port1 GUID:      0002c9000100d051
Port2 MAC:       0002c9000002
Versions:        Current      Available
  FW             2.31.5050    2.32.5000
Status: Update required
---------
Found 1 device(s) requiring firmware update. Please use -u flag to perform the update.

Query all the devices.

Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
 
Device #1:
----------
Device Type:     ConnectIB
Part Number:     MCB192A-FCA_A1
Description:     Connect-IB Host Channel Adapter; single-port QSFP; FDR 56Gb/s; PCIe2.0 x16; RoHS R6
PSID:            MT_1220110030
PCI Device Name: /dev/mst/mt4113_pciconf0
Port1 GUID:      0002c903002ef500
Port2 GUID:      0002c903002ef501
Versions:        Current         Available
   FW            2.11.1258       10.10.4000
Status: Update required
 
Device #2:
----------
Device Type:     ConnectX3
Part Number:     MCX354A-FCA_A2-A4
Description:     ConnectX-3 VPI adapter card; dual-port QSFP; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GigE; PCIe3.0 x8 8GT/s; RoHS R6
PSID:            MT_1020120019
PCI Device Name: /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0
Port1 GUID:      0002c9000100d051
Port2 MAC:       0002c9000002
Versions:        Current        Available
FW               2.31.5050      2.32.5000
Status: Update required
---------
Found 2 device(s) requiring firmware update. Please use -u flag to perform the update.

Query XML:

mlxfwmanager --query --query-format XML
<Devices>
   <Device pciName="/dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0" type="ConnectX3" psid="MT_1200111023" partNumber="MCX354A-FCA_A2-A4">
   <Versions>
    <FW current="2.1.0065" available="2.32.5000"/>
   </Versions>
   <MACs port1="02c90abcdef0" port2="02c90abcdef1"/>
   <Status> update required </Status>
   <Description> ConnectX-3 VPI adapter card; dual-port QSFP; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GigE; PCIe3.0 x8 8GT/s; RoHS R6 </Description>
</Device>
   <Device pciName="/dev/mst/mt4113_pciconf0" type="ConnectIB" psid="MT_1220110030" partNumber="MCB192A-FCA_A1">
   <Versions>
    <FW current="2.11.1258" available="10.10.4000"/>
   </Versions>
   <GUIDs port1="0002c903002ef500" />
   <MACs port1="0002c903002ef501" />
   <Status> update required </Status>
   <Description> Connect-IB Host Channel Adapter; single-port QSFP; FDR 56Gb/s; PCIe2.0 x16; RoHS R6 </Description>
</Device>
</Devices>

Archived Images Content

Supports listing the contents of images archive.

  • When running this command, the tool will list all firmware images within this PLDM package for each image it displays.
    Usage:

mlxfwmanager -i <pldm-path> --list-content

  • When running this command, the tool will list all firmware images within this mfa package.
    Usage:

    mlxfwmanager -i <mfa-file> --list-content

For each image, it displays the following: PSID, Part Number, firmware version, and device description.
