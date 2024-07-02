mlxmdio Utility

To run mlxmdio, use the following line:

Copy Copied! # mlxmdio -d mst_dev -m phy_addr:dev_addr -g mdio_gw -a addr[:data] [-r size] [-w input_file]

where:

-d <device> mst device -m <mdio_id> The mdio id of the target device in phy_addr:dev_addr format. -a <addr[:data]> Access a single MDIO reg. If data is specified, the reg is written, Otherwise, it is read. Addr and data should be in hex format. -g <mdio_gw> Select which mdio gateway <0..10> to use. -c <clause> Select which clause to use: 22: clause 22.

45: clause 45 (Default). -r <size> Read a block of <size> 16-bit words (max size 64) -w <input_file> Write a block from <input_file>. Every line of input file should be addr:data in hex. -h Show usage. -v Show tool version.

Methods for Sending MDIO Transactions

mlxmdio will attempt to send the MDIO transaction through a firmware interface if supported (on supported devices only). The mdio gateway values should be in the range of 0..10.

Note Sending MDIO transactions via FW requires specification of the PCI device.

Example:

To read mlxmdio register, run the following command:

Copy Copied! # mlxmdio -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -m 0x7 : 0x1 -a 0x0 -g 6

To write mlxmdio register, run the following command:

Copy Copied! # mlxmdio -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -m 0x7 : 0x1 -a 0x0 : 0x0124 -g 6

To read block of 5 sequential operations through mlxmdio register, run the following command:

Copy Copied! # mlxmdio -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -m 0x7 : 0x1 -a 0x14 -g 6 -r 5 0x0014 : 0x0010 0x0015 : 0x0003 0x0016 : 0x0030 0x0017 : 0x0040 0x0018 : 0x0050

Note The address of the beginning of the block should be provided with the "-a" flag (e.g., -a 0x14 ).

To write block of operations through mlxmdio register, run the following command:

Copy Copied! # mlxmdio -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -m 0x7 : 0x1 -g 6 -w input.txt