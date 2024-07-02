mst Synopsis - Windows

Start mst server to allow incoming connection. Default port is 23108.

Establish connection with specified host on specified port (default port is 23108). Add devices on remote peer to local devices list. <hostname> may be host name as well as an IP address.

should be specified exactly as in the "mst remote add" command.

Remove all remote devices on specified hostname. <hostname>[:port]

--with_ib: Add the inband cables in addition to the local PCI devices.

If local_hca_id and local_hca_port are given, the IB subnet connected to the given port is scanned. Otherwise, all the devices will be scanned.

There are an option to add the cables found in the IB fabric for Cable Info access, requires OFED installation and active IB links.

Add the cables that are connected to 5th generation devices.

mst ib add [OPTIONS] [local_hca_id] [local_hca_port] [lst-file]