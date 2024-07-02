NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-417 LTS
mstdump Utility

The mstdump utility dumps device internal configuration registers. The dump file is used by the Support team for hardware troubleshooting purposes. It can be applied on all NVIDIA devices.

For the tool to properly work with Inband devices, both the MFT and the Firmware must be updated to the latest (MFT v4.18.0 & firmware vXX.32.1014).

If ConnectX-4 adapter card is used as an Inband device, for the tool to work properly, you need to use MFT 4.17.0.

mstdump Usage

To run mstdump:

# mstdump [-h] [-v] [-full] [-c CSV] [--cause address.offset] [--i2c_secondary I2C_SECONDARY] device

where the -full flag dumps all internal registers.

Example:

[root@mymach]# mstdump /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 > mt4099.dmp

This dumps the internal configuration data of the device into the file mt4099.dmp.
