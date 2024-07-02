User Manual Revision History
|
Revision
|
Date
|
Description of Changes
|
4.22.1-307
|
July 10, 2023
|
No changes to the User Manual.
|
4.22.0
|
October 31, 2022
|
In the mlxlink Utility chapter:
|
In the mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool chapter added mlxfwreset for Switch Devices.
|
Added a note in resourcedump Utility.
|
4.21.0
|
July 31, 2022
|
Updated mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool, added "mlxfwreset after Changing Configurations using mlxconfig".
|
Updated Burning a Firmware Image, added "Querying Vendor Specific Firmware Information from a NVIDIA AOC / Transceiver".
|
Updated the "-l |--loopback <loopback> " description in mlxlink Utility.
|
Added "–mem_access" flag to fwtrace Utility
|
Added the "–noddr" and "–mmap" flags to itrace Utility
|
Removed the following flags: vpd_prog_rw<rw-keywords-file> &-vpd_set_keyword <keywordassignment> from mlxburn – Firmware Image Generator and Burner
|
mlxtokengenerator - Token Creation Tool added new section.
|
4.20.0
|
April 30, 2022
|
|
4.18.1
|
January 16, 2022
|
|
4.18.0
|
November 30, 2021
|
|
4.17.0
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
4.16.3
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
4.16.2
|
March 01, 2021
|
|
4.16.1
|
February 08, 2021
|
No changes to the User Manual.
|
4.16.0
|
January 04, 2020
|
|
4.15.1
|
September 15, 2020
|
|
4.15.0
|
July 31, 2020
|
|
4.14.4
|
May 31, 2020
|
|
4.14.2
|
April 30, 2020
|
|
4.14.0
|
February 28, 2020
|
|
4.13.3
|
December 12, 2019
|
|
4.13.0
|
September 26, 2019
|
|
4.12.0
|
April 30, 2019
|
|
4.11.0
|
March 2019
|
Converted to online html format; some reorganization.