The mst driver must be started prior to running the wqdump utility. To start the wqdump utility:

Start the mst driver (mst start or mst restart). Run wqdump: Copy Copied! # WQDump <-d|--device DeviceName> <--source ContextType> [--gvmi Gvmi] [--qp ContextNumber] <--dump DumpType> [--fi StartIndex] [--num NumberOfItems] [--format Format] [--address Address] [--size Size] [-v|--version] [-h|--help] [--clear_semaphore] [--gw_access]

where:

--d|--device DeviceName Device name --source ContextType Type of context to dump. Options are: Snd, Rcv, Cmp, Srq, Eqe, Connect-X3/Pro: MCG, 5th generation devices: MKC, SXDC, FullQp ConnectX-5: CMAS_QP_WQE, CMAS_QP_SWQ, CMAS_SRQ_WQE, CMAS_CQ_BUFF, CMAS_QP_DBR, CMAS_QP_SDB, CMAS_SRQ_DB, CMAS_CQ_DBR, CMAS_CQ_ARM, CMAS_EQ_BUFF, CMAS_TAG_MATCH. CMAS_INLINE --gvmi Gvmi Guest VM ID (5th generation devices) --qp ContextNumber Context number to dump --dump DumpType Dump Type. Options are: WQ, QP, WQ_QP, ALL_QPC, ALL_VALID_QPNS, ICM --fi StartIndex Index of first element to dump, (Default:0) --num NumberOfItems Number of elements to dump from buffer, (Default: keep reading) --format Format Output format: options are : text, raw, dw, (Default: text) --address Address Memory Address --size Size Memory size in bytes -v|--version Show tool version and exit -h|--help Show usage --clear_semaphore Force clear semaphore --gw_access Force get QPC by GW access (Connect-X 3/Pro)

4th Generation Device Examples:

Print all valid qpns

The example below will dump all valid qpns of type mcg context.

Copy Copied! # wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 --source mcg --dump ALL_VALID_QPNS

Dump mcg qp

The example below will dump mcg context number 0x10.

Copy Copied! # wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 --source mcg --dump QP -qp 0x10

Dump other qpns

The example below will dump snd context number 0x10 in a raw format.

Copy Copied! # wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 --source snd --dump QP -qp 0x10 --format raw

Dump wq

The example below will dump send work queue buffer number 0x42.

Copy Copied! # wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 --source snd --dump wq -qp 0x42

Dump mcg qp by GW access

The example below will dump mcg context number 0x10 by GW access.

Copy Copied! # wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4103_pci_cr0 --source mcg --dump QP -qp 0x10 --gw_access

5th Generation Device Examples:

FullQp: The QP context of the Rcv and Snd with the common part. Note, FullQp does not have dump as WQ.

• Get opened contexts from the first 20 indexes:

Copy Copied! # wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 --source FullQp --dump ALL_VALID_QPNS --num 20 Numbers of valid contexts (in the range 0x0 - 0x13 ): index 0x00000003 index 0x00000006 index 0x00000007 index 0x0000000b index 0x0000000c index 0x00000013 ----------------------------------------- Number of valid contexts: 6 -----------------------------------------

• Show the QP Context (RAW):

Copy Copied! # wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 --source FullQp --dump QP --qp 0x0000000b --format raw == Common Part (Not Connected) == 0 . 80000000 0000001e 05000000 00000000 1 . 70000000 00000000 00000000 00000000 2 . 0000000b 00ffffff 00000000 00000000 3 . 00000000 00000000 00000000 80010000 -------------------------- Send Qpc gvmi 0000 QP Index 0000000b 0 . 80000000 0000001e 05000000 00000000 1 . 70000000 00000000 00000000 00000000 2 . 0000000b 00ffffff 00000000 00000000 3 . 00000000 00000000 00000000 80010000 -------------------------- == Responder Part (Not Connected (mac)) == Recv Qpc gvmi 0000 QP Index 0000000b 0 . b8eccd02 00000000 d8f5cd02 00000000 1 . d0010000 00000000 40000000 00000000 2 . e0e03903 00000000 f0e03903 00000000 3 . 00000000 00000000 00000000 00000000 --------------------------

SRQ

• Opened QPs:

Copy Copied! # wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 --source Srq --dump all_valid_qpns Numbers of valid contexts (in the range 0x0 - 0xffffff ): gvmi 0x0000 index 0x00000060 gvmi 0x0000 index 0x00000061 gvmi 0x0000 index 0x00000066

• Dump WQs:

Copy Copied! 0x00000066 # wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 --source Srq --dump wq --qp 0x60 [Element Index 0 ] -------------- SRQ Next ------------------ next_wqe_index : 0x1 signature : 0x0 -------------- scatter entry ( 0 ) --------------- byte_count : 0x0 wqe_inline : 0x0 local_key : 0x0 local_address_63_32 : 0x0 local_address_31_0 : 0x0 [Element Index 0x1 ] -------------- SRQ Next ------------------ next_wqe_index : 0x0 signature : 0x0 -------------- scatter entry ( 0 ) --------------- byte_count : 0x0 wqe_inline : 0x0 local_key : 0x0 local_address_63_32 : 0x0 local_address_31_0 : 0x0

CMAS

• Opened contexts from some CMAS type (CMAS_EQ_BUFF for ex):

Copy Copied! #wqdump -d /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 --source CMAS_EQ_BUFF --dump ALL_VALID_QPNS Numbers of valid contexts (in the range 0x0 - 0xffffff ): gvmi 0x0000 index 0x00000002 gvmi 0x0000 index 0x00000010 gvmi 0x0000 index 0x00000011 gvmi 0x0000 index 0x00000012 gvmi 0x0000 index 0x00000013 gvmi 0x0000 index 0x00000014 gvmi 0x0000 index 0x00000015

• Dump raw data: