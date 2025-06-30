Booting HCA Device in Livefish Mode

In case a MLNX HCA fails to boot properly and is not being identified by the system due to a corrupt firmware, the user is able to boot the card in livefish mode in order to re-burn the card, assuming that this is supported on the board.

To do so, a direct access to the card is needed. By connecting the two flash present pins using a jumper while the machine is powered off, the card will boot in Flash not present mode (the firmware will not be loaded from the flash) i.e livefish.