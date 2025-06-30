Cable Firmware Upgrade with Live-Patch

Live-Patch enables a seamless update of the cable firmware.

Prerequisites

The cable firmware gateway version must be set to ISFU (see "FW GW version : ISFU" in the example below).

Burn the cable firmware image binary.

Copy Copied! # mlxcables -d mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22 -i img.bin -u

To get the cable’s firmware binary, please contact Mellanox Support (support@mellanox.com).

Burning Process Example:

Query the device:

Copy Copied! # mlxcables -d mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22 Querying Cables .... Cable # 1 : --------- Cable name : mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22 FW version : 32.20 . 121 FW Dev ID : 0x22 FW GW version : ISFU -------- Cable EEPROM -------- Identifier : QSFP28 (11h) Technology : 850 nm VCSEL (00h) Compliance : Extended Specification Compliance is valid, 100GBASE-SR4 or 25GBASE-SR Wavelength : 850 nm OUI : 0x0002c9 Vendor : Mellanox Serial number : MT1623FT01610 Part number : MMA1B00-C100D Revision : A2 Temperature : 31 C Length : 50 m

Query the image:

Copy Copied! # mlxcables -i img.bin Image name : img.bin FW version : 32.30 . 204 FW Dev ID : 0x22 FW GW version : ISFU

Upgrade the firmware:

Copy Copied! # mlxcables -i img.bin -d mt52000_pciconf0_cable_22 -u Cable FW version : 32.20 . 121 Image FW version : 32.30 . 204 The image version is newer than the FW version on the cable, Do you want to proceed (y/N)? y 100 % -I- The FW was updated successfully

Query and verify the new firmware version: