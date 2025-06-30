Connect-IB Adapter Card

The Connect-IB image contains the Node, Port and System GUIDs and Port MACs to be used by the card. To simplify GUIDs assignment, the mlxburn tool can derive the MACs and GUIDs from a single base GUID according to NVIDIA methodology:

Description: UID Number Step Port1 GUID: base 8 1 Port2 GUID: base + 8 8 1 Port1 MAC: guid2mac1(base) 8 1 Port2 MAC: guid2mac(base + 8 ) 8 1

Note: guid2mac(guid) is (((guid >> 16) & 0xffffff000000) | (guid & 0xffffff) ). Meaning, remove the 2 middle bytes of an 8 bytes GUID to generate a 6 bytes MAC.