NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-526 LTS
Managing an Expansion ROM Image

To burn an Expansion ROM image, run the following command:

# flint -d <mst device> brom <image name>.mrom

The “brom” command installs the ROM image on the flash device or replaces an already existing one.

Example:

# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 brom example.mrom 
Current ROM info on flash: N/A
New ROM info: type=PXE version=3.5.305 cpu=AMD64
Burning ROM image - OK 
Restoring signature - OK 
#

To read an expansion ROM image to a file, run the following command:

# flint -d <mst device> rrom <image name>.rom

Example:

# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 rromexample.mrom 
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 q
Image type:     FS2
FW Version:     2.42.5000
FW Release Date: 4.5.2017
Rom Info: type=PXE version=3.5.305 cpu=AMD64 
Device ID:   4099
Description:  Node             Port1            Port2            Sys image
GUIDs:        f45214030001b8a0 f45214030001b8a1 f45214030001b8a2 f45214030001b8a3 
MACs:                          f4521401b8a1     f4521401b8a2
VSD:
PSID:         MT_1090120019
#

To remove the expansion ROM, run the following command:

# flint -d <mst device> drom

Examples:

# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 drom 
Removing ROM image  - OK
Restoring signature - OK
