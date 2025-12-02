MFT Known Issues

- Description: The PCIe Error Injection feature is not supported due to a security limitation.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCI Error Injection

Discovered in Version: 4.22.0

3188577 Description: Some firmware scratchpad registers have been moved to a different location. Therefore, if you use your own utility to dump mstdumps, you must update your CSV file with the latest CSV, CSV2 files that are included in the MFT package. Otherwise, the mstdumps device will not retrieve the firmware version, and the FAEs will not be able to use NVIDIA internal tools to debug the error.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: CSV, mstdump

Discovered in Version: 4.22.0

3178976 Description: MST returns an invalid order of PCI BDFs assigned to ConnectX cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MST, ConnectX cards

Discovered in Version: 4.22.0

2829041 Description: Running mlxlink on LID devices when the OpenSM is not enabled, can cause the machine to hang.

Workaround: To resolve the issue, run the following: opensm & (Press 'Enter') mst restart; mst ib add; mst status; Get the correct LID device from "InBand" devices

Keywords: mlxlink, LID, InBand, OpenSM

Discovered in Version: 4.20.0

2787479 Description: mlxcables shows the wrong firmware version for OSFP cables.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxcables, OSFP, firmware version

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

2823492 Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on DPU with GPU boards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

2715716 Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on secure-boot host devices.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

2752916 Description: The information of the IB/ETH protocols should not be stored on the same CSV file. Doing so will result in a mismatch on the columns of CSV file.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

2838222 Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on kernel 3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64 due to a kernel bug that leads to 'rescan' PCI operation to take a few minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

2703663 Description: Running flint commands on the hypervisor while a Virtual Machine is running with the same device (pass-through), may cause kernel panic.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: flint, kernel, VM

Discovered in Version: 4.17.0

2670833 Description: Burning firmware using DMA might fail on virtual FreeBSD machines.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware burning, DMA, FreeBS, VM

Discovered in Version: 4.17.0

2484780 Description: Configuring TX/RX_rate to 200GbE in test mode fails.

Workaround: To work with the new speeds specify the number of lanes as shown below: 100G_1X/200G_2X/400G_4X/800G_8X for NDR speeds

50G_1X/100G_2X/200G_4X/400G_4X for HDR speeds

Keywords: 200GbE, Tx/Rx

Discovered in Version: 4.17.0

2392334 Description: Using the MFT with the --with-pcap option to install stedump utility requires the following third-party dependencies: Libraries and header files for the libpcap library

Libraries and header files for Python development library

Package Installer for Python (PIP) available

Workaround: To install the third-party dependencies, perform the following: Install libpcap-devel or libpcap-dev on Debian-based distributions. Install python3-devel or python3-dev on Debian-based distributions. Bootstrap the PIP installer in one of the following ways: On Python 3.4 or newer bootstrap it from the standard library by running the "python -m ensurepip" command.

Install PIP with Linux Package Manager, for more details see: https://packaging.python.org/guides/installing-using-linux-tools/

Keywords: stedump utility

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

2376425 Description: Direct Device Assignment (DDA, ak.a. pass-through) facility is not supported in MFT, its usage may cause the host to reboot.

Workaround: Burn the firmware in PF and then attach the HCA to the VM.

Keywords: DDA

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

2208845/2099263 Description: mlxlink does not support test mode for 50GE-KR4 speed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

- Description: Port toggling with Inband devices using mlxlink fails and the following error is presented: "Unknown MAD error".

Workaround: To avoid this issue, perform one of the following options: Use OpenSM (with or without -o)

Use only active ports

Keywords: Port toggling, mlxlink, Inband devices

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105

2234589 Description: For Multi-Host systems, enabling the PRBS test mode causes network connectivity disconnection.

Workaround: Maintain another interface for enabling the link back.

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

2167841 Description: "mlxfwmanager --download" and "mlxfwmanager --online" commands are currently not functional on ESXi 7.0.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxup/mlxfwmanager

Discovered in Version: 4.14.3

2149437 Description: When the SLTP configuration is wrongly set, the “Bad status” explanation will not be presented (only error indication) to the user.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SLTP configuration

Discovered in Version: 4.14.2

1780276 Description: "mst server start" runs at foreground instead of the background on FreeBSD and VMWare ESXi OSes.

Workaround: Use '&' --> 'mst server start &'

Keywords: 'mst server start', FreeBSD, VMWare ESXi

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105

2001890 Description: The argparse module is installed by default in Python versions =>2.7 and >=3.2. In case an older Python version is used, the argparse module is not installed by default and therefore must be manually installed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Python, argparse module

Discovered in Version: 4.13.3

1923665 / 1939791 Description: Force Mode does not work when using mlxlink in ConnectX-6 InfiniBand adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxlink, Force Mode, ConnectX-6 IB

Discovered in Version: 4.13.3

1802662 Description: Due to mst signing process, some executions might be slower than expected.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mst

Discovered in Version: 4.13.0

1431471 Description: In ConnectX-5 adapter cards, the time-stamp capability using flint, is supported only on the device using the "-d" flag, and not on the binary using the "-i" flag.

Workaround: Use the “-d” flag to set the time-stamp.

Keywords: flint

Discovered in Version: 4.11.0

1442454 Description: Occasionally, when running mstfwreset over a Multi-Host device, the driver remains down if the mstfwreset operation fails.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mstfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.11.0

- Description: Running mstfwreset on ConnectX-5 Socket-Direct adapter cards on Windows OS is currently not functional.

Workaround: Reboot the server

Keywords: mstfwreset, ConnectX-5 Socket-Direct