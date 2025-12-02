mlxburn – Firmware Image Generator and Burner

An NVIDIA firmware image can be customized (usually) to fit a specific board type. The customization is done by using a FW parameter-set file in the image generation stage. This file has a .ini format. Each parameter-set file has a unique parameter-set ID (PSID), which is kept in the device Flash/EEPROM and allows retaining device configuration during future FW updates.

During a device FW update, mlxburn reads the PSID from the device and uses the corresponding .ini file when generating the FW image. mlxburn searches for the files in the same directory of the FW release. When mlxburn is used to generate an image file, or when no corresponding parameter-set file is found, the user should explicitly specify which parameter-set file to use.

To produce an image file the user needs to provide the option ‘-wrimage <target file>’. To actually burn the image to the Flash/EEPROM attached to an NVIDIA adapter or switch device, the user needs to specify the option ‘-dev <mst device>’ (see the synopsis section below).

If run in burning mode, mlxburn auto-detects the firmware parameter-set with which the device was previously burnt. It locates and uses this parameter-set file to generate the appropriate image for the device (by merging the FW release with the specific parameter-set required).

To inhibit image generation, the ‘-image <pre-generated-image-file>’ should be used. It instructs mlxburn to use the given file for burning the device.