mlxprivhost - NIC Configuration by the Host Restriction Tool (Zero Trust Mode)
mlxprivhost enables the user to restrict the hosts from managing the device in case the BlueField DPU is in a Zero Trust environment, and the host cannot be considered “trusted”.
mlxprivhost is supported in Linux only.
mlxprivhost is not supported in ESXi 7.0.
This utility is supported in BlueField devices only.
mlxprivhost [OPTIONS] <command> [parameters…]
Restrict configuration takes effect immediately, but disabling/enabling RShim requires power cycle
A zero-trust (restricted) host will not be able to perform operations that can compromise the DPU, such as:
Port ownership – the host cannot assign itself as port owner
Hardware counters – the host does not have access to hardware counters
Tracer functionality is blocked
RShim interface is blocked
FW flash is restricted
For Multi-host systems, the tool is compatible with firmware versions starting from xx.31.10xx and later
where:
-h, --help
Shows this help message and exit
-v, --version
Shows program's version number and exit
-d <dev>, --device <dev>
Device to work with.
--disable_rshim
When TRUE, the host does not have an RSHIM function to access the embedded CPU registers (power cycle is required to apply changes)
--disable_tracer
When TRUE, the host will not be allowed to own the Tracer (requires FW reset to be applied)
--disable_counter_rd
When TRUE, the host will not be allowed to read Physical port counters (requires FW reset to be applied)
--disable_port_owner
When TRUE, the host will not be allowed to be Port Owner (requires FW reset to be applied)
r,restrict
Set all external hosts as zero-trust (restricted) except of the one that called the command
p,privilege
Set all external hosts privileged except the one that called the command
q,query
From external HOST: query the status of the host
From Embedded ARM CPU: query the status of all external hosts.
-f, --full
Run with query command for high verbosity level - valid from embedded ARM CPU only.
Example of mlxprivhost:
Enabling Zero-Trust host (Full Host Restriction - Embedded ARM CPU Only):
mlxprivhost –d /dev/mst/mt41682_pciconf0 r --disable_rshim --disable_tracer --disable_counter_rd --disable_port_owner
Disabling Zero-Trust host restriction (Embedded ARM CPU Only):
mlxprivhost –d /dev/mst/mt41682_pciconf0 p
Query the status of the host\hosts (the full flag valid for embedded ARM CPU Only):
mlxprivhost -d /dev/mst/mt41682_pciconf0 q --full Host configurations ------------------- host index :
0
1
2
3level : PRIVILEGED PRIVILEGED PRIVILEGED PRIVILEGED Port functions status: ----------------------- disable_rshim : FALSE FALSE FALSE FALSE disable_tracer : FALSE FALSE FALSE FALSE disable_port_owner : FALSE FALSE FALSE FALSE disable_counter_rd : FALSE FALSE FALSE FALSE