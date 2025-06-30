NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-526 LTS
mlxuptime Utility
The mlxuptime is a firmware which prints NVIDIA devices' up time and measured/configured frequency.
mlxuptime [options]
where:
-d <dev> --device
Mst device name
-s <time> --sample
Sampling interval for measuring frequency (default: 1 [sec])
-h --help
Print help and exit
-v --version
Print tool version and exit
-f, --force_sample
Force sampling interval for measuring frequency. Default: Reading up time from device.
Examples:
Print all info:
# mlxuptime -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0
Measured core frequency :
427.099818 MHz
Device up time :
10:
01:
20.456344 [h:m:s.usec]