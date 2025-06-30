mstdump Utility
The mstdump utility dumps device internal configuration registers. The dump file is used by the Support team for hardware troubleshooting purposes. It can be applied on all NVIDIA devices.
For the tool to properly work with Inband devices, both the MFT and the Firmware must be updated to the latest (MFT v4.18.0 & firmware vXX.32.1014).
If ConnectX-4 adapter card is used as an Inband device, for the tool to work properly, you need to use MFT 4.17.0.
To run mstdump:
# mstdump [-h] [-v] [-full] [-c CSV] [--cause address.offset] [--i2c_secondary I2C_SECONDARY] device
where the -full flag dumps all internal registers.
Example:
[root
@mymach]# mstdump /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 > mt4099.dmp
This dumps the internal configuration data of the device into the file mt4099.dmp.