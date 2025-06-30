pckt_drop Utility

Run the pckt_drop with the following command line syntax:

-d, --device Specify the mst device to configure. (Required.) -h, --help Print this help screen and exit. -m, --mode Specify operating mode. Supported modes are: EDP: Inserts error on next transmitted data packet. (Default: EDP) -p, --port Select which port to configure. Use `1'/`2' for port1/port2, respectively, or `b' for both. (Default: b) -v, --version Print the application version and exit.

Example:

Copy Copied! # pckt_drop -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 -p 1

The example above shows how to use the pckt_drop to corrupt a packet from port 1.