Performing Checksum Calculation on Image/Device

The flint utility allows performing an MD5 checksum on the non-persistent sections of the firmware image. For example: the sections that are changed when performing a firmware upgrade.

To perform a checksum on the flash, run the following command line:

# flint -d <mst device> checksumTo perform a checksum on a firmware image, run the following command line:

# flint -i <image file> checksumwhere:

device Flash device to verify. image file Image file to verify.

Examples:

flint -i fw-ConnectX4Lx.bin checksum -I- Calculating Checksum ... Checksum: 68ddae6bfe42f87f09084f3f468a35c6