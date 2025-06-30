What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-526 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-526 LTS  Remote Access to NVIDIA Devices

On This Page

Remote Access to NVIDIA Devices

Burning a Switch In-band Device Using mlxburn

In order to update MT52000 Switch-IB device with a specific GUID (for example, 0xe41d2d03001094b0) using In-Band, the following steps are recommended:

Note

For Linux device names should be listed with the /dev/mst prefix. For Windows, no prefix is required.

  1. Make sure all subnet ports are in the active state. One way to check this is to run opensm, the Subnet Manager.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@mymach]> /etc/init.d/opensmd start
opensm start [ OK ]

  2. Make sure the local ports are active by running ‘ibv_devinfo’.

  3. Obtain the device LID. There are two ways to obtain it:

    1. Using the “mst ib add” command:

      The “mst ib add”runs the ibdiagnet/ibnetdiscover tool to discover the InfiniBand fabric and then lists the discovered IB nodes as an mst device. These devices can be used for access by other MFT tools.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [root@mymach]> mst ib add
-I- Discovering the fabric - Running: /opt/bin/ibdiagnet -skip all
-I- Added 3 in-band devices

    2. To list the discovered mst inband devices run “mst status”.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      devices[root@mymach]> mst status
MST modules:
------------
MST PCI module loaded
MST PCI configuration module loaded
...
Inband devices:
-------------------
/dev/mst/CA_MT4103_sw005_HCA-1_lid-0x0001
/dev/mst/CA_MT4115_sw005_HCA-2_lid-0x0002
/dev/mst/SW_MT52000_lid-0x0010
[root@mymach]>

    3. Using the ibnetdiscover tool, run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ibnetdiscover | grep e41d2d03001094b0 | grep -w Switch
Switch 36 "S-e41d2d03001094b0"
# "SwitchIB Mellanox Technologies" enhanced port 0 lid 16 lmc 0

      Note

      The resulting LID is given as a decimal number.

  4. Run mlxburn with the LID retrieved in Step 3 above to perform the In-Band burning operation.

    Burn the Switch-INB device:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mlxburn -d lid-0x0010 -fw ./fw-SwitchIB.mlx
-I- Querying device ...
-I- Using auto detected configuration file: ./MSB7700-E_Ax.ini (PSID = MT_1870110032)
-I- Generating image ...
Current FW version on flash: 11.0.1250
New FW version: 11.0200.0120
Burning FS3 FW image without signatures - OK
Restoring signature - OK
-I- Image burn completed successfully.

In-Band Access to Multiple IB Subnets

In most cases, an adapter is connected to a single InfiniBand subnet. The LIDs (InfiniBand Local IDs) on this subnet are unique. In this state, the device access MADs are sent (to the target LID) from the first active port on the first adapter on the machine.

In case that the different IB ports are connected to different IB subnets, source IB port on the local host should be specified explicitly.

The device name would be in the format:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<any-string>lid-<lid-number>[,source adapter name][,source IB port number]

For example:

  • On Linux: lid-3,mlx4_0,1

  • On Windows: lid-3,0,1

Say we have the following setup:

image2019-3-20_17-5-6-version-1-modificationdate-1749454501460-api-v2.png

H1 host has 2 adapters. Port 1 of the first adapter is connected to Switch 1, and port 2 of the second adapter is connected to Switch 2. Since the 2 adapters on the H1 are not connected to the each other, there are 2 separate IB subnets in this setup.

Subnet1 nodes: H1 Switch 1 and H2 Subnet2 nodes: H1 Switch 2 and H3

Running "ibv_devinfo" command on H1 would list the 2 adapter names. For ConnectX adapters, the names would be mlx4_0 and mlx4_1.

Running "mst ib add" would add ib devices from the default port (first active port on the first adapter) - only Subnet1 nodes would be listed.

To add the nodes of the second subnet, the source adapter and port should be specified to the "mst ib add" command in the following format:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mst ib add <hca_name> <hca_port>

Examples:

Add nodes of both subnets, Run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mst ib add mlx4_0 1
# mst ib add mlx4_1 2

List the devices:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mst status
...
/dev/mst/CA_MT25418_H1_HCA-1_lid-0x0001,mlx4_0,1
/dev/mst/CA_MT25418_H2_HCA-1_lid-0x0005,mlx4_0,1
/dev/mst/SW_MT51000_Switch1_lid-0x0003,mlx4_0,1
/dev/mst/CA_MT25418_H1_HCA-1_lid-0x0010,mlx4_1,2
/dev/mst/CA_MT25418_H3_HCA-1_lid-0x0012,mlx4_1,2
/dev/mst/SW_MT51000_Switch2_lid-0x0005,mlx4_1,2

Note

You can use the above device names with the MFT tools.

MTUSB-1 USB to I2C Adapter

The MTUSB-1 is a USB to I2C bus adapter. This chapter provides the user with hardware and software installation instructions on machines running Linux or Windows operating systems.

MTUSB-1 Device

image2019-3-21_9-58-23-version-1-modificationdate-1749454500913-api-v2.png

MTUSB-1 Package Contents

Please make sure that your package contains the items listed and that they are in good condition.

Item

Quantity

Description

MTUSB-1 device

1

USB to I2C bus adapter

USB cable

1

USB_A to USB_B (1.8m)

I2C cable

1

9-pin male-to-male cable (1.5m)

Converter cable

2

9-pin female to 3-pin (small/large) (0.3m)


System Requirements

The MTUSB-1 is a USB device which may be connected to any Personal Computer with a USB Host Adapter (USB Standard 1.1 or later) and having at least one USB connection port.

Supported Platforms

MTUSB-1 is supported in Linux and Windows only.

Hardware Installation

To install the MTUSB-1 hardware, please execute the following steps in the exact order:

  1. Connect one end of the USB cable to the MTUSB-1 and the other end to the PC.

  2. Connect one end of the I2C cable to the MTUSB-1 and the other end to the system/board you wish to control via the I2C interface. If the system/board uses a 3-pin connector instead of a 9-pin connector, connect the appropriate converter cable as an extension to the I2C cable on the 9-pin end, then connect its 3-pin end to the system/board.

Software Installation

The MTUSB-1 device requires that the MFT package be installed on the machine to which MTUSB-1 is connected; see MFT Installation for installation instructions.

For a Windows machine, it is also required to install the MTUSB-1 driver; visit http://www.diolan.com to download this driver. This driver is required for the first use of the MTUSB-1 device.

  1. Start the mst1 driver. Enter: (Note: This step in not required in Windows.)

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mst start        (or mst restart if mst start was run earlier)

  2. To obtain the list of mst devices, enter:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mst status -v       (or mst restart if mst start was run earlier)

    If MTUSB-1 has been correctly installed, “mst status” should include the following device in the device list it generates:

    • On Linux: /dev/mst41:00.0/mtusb-1

    • On Windows: mtusb-1

Switch Reprogramming through I2C Port

In order to reprogram the switch through the I2C adapter, follow the steps below:

For MSX1710/MSX67XX Switch systems:

  1. Open the bus:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    i2c -a 1 -d 1 /dev/mst/mtusb-1 w 0x60 0x20 0x10 
i2c -a 1 -d 1 /dev/mst/mtusb-1 w 0x62 0x00 0x01

  2. Burn the firmware:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    flint -d /dev/mst/mtusb-1 -i ./fw-SX.bin b

  3. Power cycle the system by unplugging and re-plugging the power cord to load the new firmware.

For MSX6025/6036 Switch systems:

  1. Open the bus:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    i2c -d /dev/mst/mtusb-1 w 0x22 0x1a 0xfb

  2. Route the I2C bus to the switch device:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    i2c -d /dev/mst/mtusb-1 w 0x70 0x0 0x1

  3. Burn the firmware:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    flint -d /dev/mst/mtusb-1 -i ./fw-SX.bin b

  4. Power cycle the system by unplugging and re-plugging the power cord to load the new firmware.

Remote Access to Device by Sockets

The mst device on a machine can be accessed (server side) remotely for debugging purposes using the minimum set of tools from another machine (client side) which may have more tools or faster machine.

To do so:

  • The mst server should run on the 'server side machine. Run: 'mst server start'

  • The client side should add the mst 'server side'. Run: 'mst remote add <server side machine IP>'

After remote devices are added to the mst list device in the 'client side', you can run any tool that accesses the mst devices of the 'server side' as seen in the example below.

Usage of relevant command:

Command

Description

mst server start [port]

Starts mst server to allow incoming connection. Default port is 23108

mst server stop

Stops mst server.

mst remote add <host- name>[:port]

  • Establishes connection with a specified host on a specified port (default port is 23108).

  • Adds devices on remote peer to local the devices list.

  • <hostname> may be host name as well as an IP address.

mst remote del <host- name>[:port]

Removes all remote devices on a specified hostname. <host- name>[:port] should be specified exactly as in the "mst remote add" command.

Example:

The example below shows how to query the firmware of a device in the server side (machine: mft) from the client side (machine: mft1):

  1. Run mst status in the server side:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@mft ~]# mst status
MST modules:
------------
  MST PCI module loaded
  MST PCI configuration module loaded
 
MST devices:
------------
/dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0     - PCI configuration cycles access.
                               domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:0b:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92
                               Chip revision is: B0
/dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0      - PCI direct access.
                               domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:0b:00.0 bar=0xd2600000 size=0x100000
                               Chip revision is: B0
/dev/mst/mtusb-1:            - USB to I2C adapter as I2C master

  2. Start the mst server in the 'server side':

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@mft ~]# mst server start

  3. Add mst remote device in the client side:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@mft1 ~]# mst remote add mft

  4. Show the mst device in the 'client side' which contains remote devices for the 'server side' machine:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@mft1 ~]# mst status
MST modules:
------------
  MST PCI module loaded
  MST PCI configuration module loaded
 
MST devices:
-----------
/dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0       - PCI configuration cycles access.
                                 domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:0b:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 
                                 Chip revision is: 01
/dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0        - PCI direct access.
                                 domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:0b:00.0 bar=0xd2600000 size=0x100000 
                                 Chip revision is: 01
Remote MST devices:
-------------------
/dev/mst/mft:23108,@dev@mst@mt4099_pciconf0
                                 Chip revision is: B0
/dev/mst/mft:23108,@dev@mst@mt4099_pci_cr0
                                 Chip revision is: B0
/dev/mst/mft:23108,@dev@mst@mtusb-1

  5. Access a remote mst device from the 'client side':

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [root@mft1 ~]# flint -d
/dev/mst/mft:23108,@dev@mst@mt4099_pci_cr0 q 
Image type:      FS2
FW Version:      2.32.1092
FW Release Date: 17.8.2014
Rom Info:        type=PXE version=3.5.305 cpu=AMD64
Device ID:       4099
Description:     Node             Port1            Port2            Sys image
GUIDs:           0002c90300e6e4e0 0002c90300e6e4e1 0002c90300e6e4e2 0002c90300e6e4e3
MACs:                                 0002c9e6e4e1     0002c9e6e4e2
VSD:             n/a
PSID:            MT_1090120019

Accessing Remote InfiniBand Device by Direct Route MADs

To access IB devices remotely by direct route MADs (except for ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro):

  1. Make sure the local ports are connected to a node or more:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # ibstat

    or

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # ibv_devinfo

  2. Obtain the device direct route path:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mst ib add --use-ibdr --discover-tool ibnetdiscover mlx5_0 1
-I- Discovering the fabric - Running: ibnetdiscover -s -C mlx5_0 -P 1
-I- Added 2 in-band devices

  3. List the discovered direct route device:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mst status MST modules:
  ------------
  MST PCI module loaded
  MST PCI configuration module loaded 
MST devices:
------------
….   
Inband devices:
-------------------
/dev/mst/CA_MT4113_server1_HCA-3_ibdr-0,mlx5_0,1
/dev/mst/SW_MT51000_switch1_ibdr-0.2,mlx5_0,1

  4. Run any tool against the devices above.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    #flint -d /dev/mst/CA_MT4113_server1_HCA-3_ibdr-0,mlx5_0,2 v
FS3 failsafe image
/0x00000038-0x00000f4f (0x000f18)/ (BOOT2) - OK
/0x00201000-0x0020101f (0x000020)/ (ITOC_Header) - OK
/0x00203000-0x0020323f (0x000240)/ (FW_MAIN_CFG) - OK
/0x00204000-0x0020437f (0x000380)/ (FW_BOOT_CFG) - OK
/0x00205000-0x002057ff (0x000800)/ (HW_MAIN_CFG) - OK
/0x00206000-0x002060ff (0x000100)/ (HW_BOOT_CFG) - OK
/0x00207000-0x002195e3 (0x0125e4)/ (PCI_CODE) - OK
/0x0021a000-0x0021e3a7 (0x0043a8)/ (IRON_PREP_CODE) - OK
/0x0021f000-0x00226bab (0x007bac)/ (PCIE_LINK_CODE) - OK
/0x00227000-0x002a888f (0x081890)/ (MAIN_CODE) - OK
/0x002a9000-0x002a95bf (0x0005c0)/ (POST_IRON_BOOT_CODE) - OK
/0x002aa000-0x002aa3ff (0x000400)/ (IMAGE_INFO) - OK
/0x002aa400-0x002b3e7b (0x009a7c)/ (FW_ADB) - OK
/0x002b3e7c-0x002b4277 (0x0003fc)/ (DBG_LOG_MAP) - OK
/0x002b4278-0x002b427f (0x000008)/ (DBG_FW_PARAMS) - OK
/0x003fa000-0x003fbfff (0x002000)/ (NV_DATA) - OK
/0x003fd000-0x003fd1ff (0x000200)/ (DEV_INFO) - OK
/0x003ff000-0x003ff13f (0x000140)/ (MFG_INFO) - OK
/0x003ff140-0x003ff13f (0x000000)/ (VPD_R0) - OK
FW image verification succeeded. Image is bootable.

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 30, 2025.
content here