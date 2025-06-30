Running mst in an Environment without a Kernel
mst can work even without kernel module being installed on the machine or if the kernel is down. In this case, the devices' names will be the PCI address of the devices.
Example:
> mst status
MST modules:
------------
MST PCI module is not loaded
MST PCI configuration module is not loaded
PCI Devices:
------------
05:
00.0
08:
00.0
82:
00.0
> mst status -v
MST modules:
------------
MST PCI module is not loaded
MST PCI configuration module is not loaded
PCI devices:
------------
DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA
ConnectX3Pro(rev:
0) NA
05:
00.0 mlx4_0 net-ib0,net-ib1
ConnectX4(rev:
0) NA
08:
00.0 mlx5_0 net-ib2
ConnectX4(rev:
0) NA
08:
00.1 mlx5_1 net-ib3
ConnectIB(rev:
0) NA
82:
00.0 mlx5_2 net-ib4,net-ib5
The MST interface will be NA in mst status -v[v] output.
Run commands with these devices:
> flint -d
08:
00.0 q
Image type: FS3
FW Version:
12.16.
0048
FW Release Date:
14.3.
2016
Description: UID GuidsNumber
Base GUID: 7cfe90030029205e
4
Base MAC: 00007cfe9029205e
4
Image VSD:
Device VSD:
PSID: MT_2190110032