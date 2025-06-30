NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-526 LTS
Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions
MFT supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:
NICs
Recommended Firmware Rev.
Additional Firmware Rev. Supported
ConnectX-7
28.35.2000
28.35.1012
BlueField-2
24.35.2000
24.35.1012
BlueField
18.33.1048
18.33.1048
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.35.2000
26.35.1012
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.35.2000
22.35.1012
ConnectX-6
20.35.2000
20.35.1012
ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.2000
16.35.1012
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1010
14.32.1010
To download the firmware binaries, please visit Firmware Downloads.