NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-526 LTS (2022 LTS U7)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-526 LTS (2022 LTS U7)  Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions

Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions

MFT supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:

NICs

Recommended Firmware Rev.

Additional Firmware Rev. Supported

ConnectX-7

28.35.2000

28.35.1012

BlueField-2

24.35.2000

24.35.1012

BlueField

18.33.1048

18.33.1048

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.35.2000

26.35.1012

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.35.2000

22.35.1012

ConnectX-6

20.35.2000

20.35.1012

ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.2000

16.35.1012

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1010

14.32.1010

To download the firmware binaries, please visit Firmware Downloads.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 2, 2025
content here