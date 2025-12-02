Supported Operating Systems and Platforms
MFT is supported on the following platforms:
Table Legend:
+ (Green)
Supported and tested
** (Orange)
Supported but not tested in MFT v4.22.1
*** Blue
Partially tested
OS
Platform
Status
AliOS 7.2
ppc64le
+
Citrix server 8.2
x86_64
**
Anolis 8.4
x86_64
**
Korg5.20
x86_64
**
Yocto
ppc64le
**
CTYunOS2
x86_64
**
CTYunOS2
ppc64le
**
Alma 8.5
x86_64
**
BCLinux 7.5
x86_64
+
BCLinux 7.6
x86_64
+
BCLinux 8.1
x86_64
+
BCLinux 8.2
x86_64
+
Centos Stream v8 - Community
x86_64
**
Centos Stream v8 - Community
PPC64LE
**
Centos Stream v9 - Community
x86_64
**
Centos Stream v9 - Community
PPC64LE
**
Cumulus 4.3.1
64 Bit
**
Debian 11.3
x86_64
**
Debian 11.3
Arm
**
Debian 11.2
x86_64
+
Debian 11.2
ARM
**
Debian 10.9
x86_64
+
Debian 10.8
x86_64
+
Debian 9.13
x86_64
**
DVS [last_stable]
64 Bit
+
EulerOS V2.0 SP10
x86_64
**
EulerOS V2.0 SP5
x86_64
+
EulerOS V2.0 SP8
x86_64
**
EulerOS V2.0 SP9
x86_64
+
EulerOS V2.0 SP11
x86_64
**
Fedora 32 - Community
X86_64
+
Fedora 35 - Community
X86_64
**
FreeBSD 13.0-STABLE
x86_64
+
FreeBSD 14-CURRENT
x86_64
+
KylinOS v10 SP1
x86_64
**
KylinOS v10 SP2
x86_64
**
MLNX-OS
64 Bit
+
OEL 7.9
x86_64
+
OEL 8.2
x86_64
+
OEL 8.3
x86_64
+
OEL 8.4
x86_64
+
OEL 8.5
x86_64
+
OEL 8.6
x86_64
+
OEL 9.0
x86_64
**
OpenEuler 20.3 LTS - Community
x86_64
**
OpenEuler 20.3 SP1
x86_64
+
OpenEuler 20.3 SP3 - - Community
x86_64
**
OpenSUSE 15.3
x86_64
**
Photon 3.0
x86_64
**
Xen 7.1.2
x86_64
+
RHEL 7.2
x86_64
+
RHEL 7.4
x86_64
+
RHEL 7.4
PPC64
+
RHEL 7.4
PPC64LE
+
RHEL 7.5 Alt
ARM
+
RHEL 7.5
PPC64
+
RHEL 7.5
PPC64LE (Power 9)
+
RHEL 7.5
x86_64
+
RHEL 7.6
ARM
+
RHEL 7.6
PPC64
+
RHEL 7.6
x86_64
+
RHEL 7.7
x86_64
+
RHEL 7.8
x86_64
+
RHEL 7.9
x86_64
**
RHEL 7.9
PPC64
**
RHEL 7.9
PPC64LE
+
RHEL 8
ARM
**
RHEL 8
PPC64LE
**
RHEL 8
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.1
PPC64LE (Power 9)
**
RHEL 8.1
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.2
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.2
PPC64LE
**
RHEL 8.3
PPC64LE
+
RHEL 8.3
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.4
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.4
PPC64LE
+
RHEL 8.5
PPC64LE
**
RHEL 8.5
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.6
x86_64
+
RHEL 8.6
PPC64LE
**
RHEL 8.7
x86_64
**
RHEL 8.7
PPC64LE
**
RHEL 9.0
x86_64
+
RHEL 9.0
PPC64LE
**
RHEL 9.1
x86_64
**
RHEL 9.1
PPC64LE
**
Rocky 8.5
x86_64
**
Rocky 8.6
x86_64
**
Sles12 SP2
PPC64LE
**
Sles12 SP2
x86_64
+
Sles12 SP3
x86_64
+
Sles12 SP3
ppc64LE
+
Sles12 SP4
ARM64
**
Sles12 SP4
PPC64LE
**
Sles12 SP4
x86_64
+
Sles12 SP5
ARM64
**
Sles12 SP5
x86_64
+
Sles12 SP5
PPC64LE
+
Sles15 SP2
x86_64
+
Sles15 SP2
PPC64LE
+
Sles15 SP3
PPC64LE
+
Sles15 SP3
x86_64
+
Sles15 SP4
PPC64LE
**
Sles15 SP4
x86_64
**
SONiC
64 Bit
+
Ubuntu 16.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 16.04
PPC64LE
+
Ubuntu 18.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 18.04
PPC64LE
+
Ubuntu 18.04
ARM64
+
Ubuntu 20.04
PPC64LE
+
Ubuntu 20.04
ARM64
+
Ubuntu 20.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 22.04
x86_64
+
Ubuntu 22.10
x86_64
+
UOS v20 1021e
x86_64
+
UOS v20 1021e
ARM
**
UOS v20 1040
x86_64
**
VMware ESXi 7.0 u3 Native (Vsphere 2021)
64 Bit
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 Native (Vsphere 2022)
64 Bit
+
VMware ESXi 8.0 Native (Vsphere 2022)
ARM
**
Windows 10 1809
64 Bit
+
Windows 10 21H2
64 Bit
+
windows 10 22H2
64 Bit
**
Windows 11
64 Bit
+
Windows 11 22H2
64 Bit
**
Windows 8.1
64 Bit
+
Windows AH Server AH21
64 Bit
+
Windows Server 2012R2
64 Bit
+
Windows Server 2016
64 Bit
+
Windows Server 2019
64 Bit
+
Windows Server 2022
64 Bit
+
Windows Server AH2022
64 Bit
**
Windows Server AH2020
64 Bit
**
WinPE 10
32 Bit
**
WinPE 10
64 Bit
**
WinPE 4.0
32 Bit
+
WinPE 4.0
64 Bit
+
WinPE 5.0
32 Bit
+
WinPE 5.0
64 Bit
+
WinPE 5.1
32 Bit
+
WinPE 5.1
64 Bit
+