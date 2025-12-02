Switch-IB Switch System

Upon first time flash burning, the GUIDs and VPD of the device are required to be set on the flash.

The sections below demonstrate two methods of burning a new Switch-IB device in order to set these initial settings. Subsequent firmware updates will not change these settings.

Note flint for OEM is required for burning Switch-IB for the first time.

For information regarding GUIDs, MACs and VPD, please refer to Accessing Remote InfiniBand Device by Direct Route MADs.