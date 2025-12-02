NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-526 LTS (2022 LTS U7)
User Manual Revision History

Revision

Date

Description of Changes

4.22.1-526

June 30, 2025

4.22.0

October 31, 2022

In the mlxlink Utility chapter:

In the mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool chapter added mlxfwreset for Switch Devices.

Added a note in resourcedump Utility.

4.21.0

July 31, 2022

Updated mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool, added "mlxfwreset after Changing Configurations using mlxconfig".

Updated Burning a Firmware Image, added "Querying Vendor Specific Firmware Information from a NVIDIA AOC / Transceiver".

Updated the "-l |--loopback <loopback> " description in mlxlink Utility.

Added "–mem_access" flag to fwtrace Utility

Added the "–noddr" and "–mmap" flags to 2024-10-21_05-55-27_itrace Utility

Removed the following flags: vpd_prog_rw<rw-keywords-file> &-vpd_set_keyword <keywordassignment> from mlxburn – Firmware Image Generator and Burner

mlxtokengenerator - Token Creation Tool added new section.

4.20.0

April 30, 2022

4.18.1

January 16, 2022

4.18.0

November 30, 2021

  • Updated section mlxlink Utility:

    • Added "--tx_prbs <tx_prbs_mode>" & "--rx_prbs <rx_prbs_mode>" flags

    • Added "--amber_collect" flag

4.17.0

June 30, 2021

4.16.3

March 31, 2021

4.16.2

March 01, 2021

4.16.1

February 08, 2021

  • No changes to the User Manual.

4.16.0

January 04, 2020

4.15.1

September 15, 2020

4.15.0

July 31, 2020

  • Updated the following sections:

4.14.4

May 31, 2020

  • No changes to the User Manual.

4.14.2

April 30, 2020

4.14.0

February 28, 2020

4.13.3

December 12, 2019

4.13.0

September 26, 2019

4.12.0

April 30, 2019

4.11.0

March 2019

Converted to online html format; some reorganization.
