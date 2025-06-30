The break-out cable is a unique NVIDIA capability, where a single physical quad-lane QSFP port is divided into 2 dual-lane ports. It maximizes the flexibility of the end user to use the NVIDIA switch with a combination of dual-lane and quad-lane interfaces according to the specific requirements of its network. All system ports may be split into 2-lane ports. Splitting a port changes the notation of that port from x/y to x/y/z with “x/y” indicating the previous notation of the port prior to the split and “z” indicating the number of the resulting sub-physical port (1,2). Each sub-physical port is then handled as an individual port. For example, splitting port 5 into 2 lanes gives the following new ports: 1/5/1 & 1/5/2.

To enable the port split, the following actions are required:

Step 1. Set the Split Mode in a Remotely Managed Switch.

Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d <device>set SPLIT_MODE= 1

Example:

Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt54000_pciconf0 set SPLIT_MODE= 1 Device # 1 : ---------- Device type: Quantum Name: N/A Description: N/A Device: /dev/mst/mt54000_pciconf0 Configurations: Next Boot New SPLIT_MODE NO_SPLIT_SUPPORT( 0 ) SPLIT_2X( 1 )

To create a query for the Split Mode parameter using mlxconfig:

Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d <device> q SPLIT_MODE

Example:

Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt54000_pciconf0 q SPLIT_MODE Device # 1 : ---------- Device type: Quantum Name: N/A Description: N/A Device: /dev/mst/mt54000_pciconf0 Configurations: Next Boot SPLIT_MODE SPLIT_2X( 1 )

Step 2. Split a Port in a Remotely Managed Switch.

To split a specific port for one or more ports of (1-64) using mlxconfig: Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d <device> set SPLIT_PORT[<port_num>/<port_range>]= 1 Note Please note that although the command, is “set SPLIT_PORT[33..64]”, it splits a specific port for one or more ports of the higher ports (33-40). Please note that the first port is set as 1, e.g., [1], [1..64].

How to turn on the split port for the first port only: Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/SW_MT54000_EVB-SX-1_L00_lid- 0x0001 set SPLIT_PORT[ 1 ]= 1

How to turn on the split port for the first 32 ports (range of ports): Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/SW_MT54000_EVB-SX-1_L00_lid- 0x0001 set SPLIT_PORT[ 1 .. 32 ]= 1

How to turn on the split port for the last 8 ports: Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/SW_MT54000_EVB-SX-1_L00_lid- 0x0001 set SPLIT_PORT[ 57 .. 64 ]= 1

How to turn off the split port for port 40: Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/SW_MT54000_EVB-SX-1_L00_lid- 0x0001 set SPLIT_PORT[ 40 ]= 0

How to query the split port for the first 32 ports: Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/SW_MT54000_EVB-SX-1_L00_lid- 0x0001 query SPLIT_PORT[ 1 .. 32 ]

Step 3. Reboot the switch.

To disable the port split, the following actions are required:

Step 1. Disable the Split Ports in a Remotely Managed Switch:

To unsplit a specific port for one or more ports (1-32) using mlxconfig: Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d <device> set SPLIT_PORT[<port_num>/<port_range>]= 0

Step 2. Disable the Split Mode in a Remotely Managed Switch.