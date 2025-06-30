Verifying the Firmware Image
To verify the FW image on the Flash, use the following command line:
# flint -d <device> verify
To verify the FW image in a file, use the following command line:
# flint -i <image file> v
where:
device
Flash device to verify.
image file
Image file to verify.
Examples:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 v
# flint -i ./image_file.bin verify
Binary comparison of the firmware image enables the user to verify that a given firmware image contains the image that matches the given device.
Since ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx devices have iTOC (image specific) and dTOC (device specific) sections at the beginning of the device flash, and the MFA2 archive does not have the dTOC information by its definition, the binary comparison will ignore the device specific sections on the device.
#flint -d <device> -i <fw image> --silent (optional) bc (or binary_compare)