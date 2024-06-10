Changes and New Features
|
Component/ Tool
|
Description
|
Operating System
|
Rev. 4.24.0
|
mlxlink
|
Updated the show_module command output to display RX and TX power in a higher resolution.
|
All
|
Updated the show_module command output to display new module information fields - Round Trip Latency, Intra-ASIC Latency and Module Datapath Latency.
|
All
|
General
|
Added support for Microsoft CBL-Mariner Linux Operating System.
|
All
|
Added a new flag, [--skip_driver], to allow control of the stop/start driver functionality in reset flow.
|
All
|
fwtrace
|
Added fwtrace the ability to detect when a token is applied, and work in relevant mode (instead of constantly working in Secure Mode).
|
All