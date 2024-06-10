NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.24.0
Changes and New Features

Component/ Tool

Description

Operating System

Rev. 4.24.0

mlxlink

Updated the show_module command output to display RX and TX power in a higher resolution.

All

Updated the show_module command output to display new module information fields - Round Trip Latency, Intra-ASIC Latency and Module Datapath Latency.

All

General

Added support for Microsoft CBL-Mariner Linux Operating System.

All

Added a new flag, [--skip_driver], to allow control of the stop/start driver functionality in reset flow.

All

fwtrace

Added fwtrace the ability to detect when a token is applied, and work in relevant mode (instead of constantly working in Secure Mode).

All
