Disabling/Enabling Access to the Hardware

Important

WARNING:

1. Once a hardware access key is set, the hardware can be accessed only after the correct key is provided.

2. If a key is lost, there is no way to recover it using the tool. The only way to recover from a lost key is to:

• Connect the flash-not-present jumper on the card

• Boot in "flash recovery" mode

• Re-burn FW

• Re-set the HW access key

For further details, please refer to Secure Host.