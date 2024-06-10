MFT Release Notes Change Log History

General This release contains reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your software and tools to this release to improve the security and reliability. All

fwtrace Added a flag to fwtrace allowing to set the firmware log delay along with the mask and log level. All

Flint Flint now supports CDB firmware update procedure for CMIS compliant cables. All

General NVIDIA firmware tools package now supports discovery and communication of InfiniBand devices on FreeBSD Operating Systems. Please note that this feature is dependent on OFED ibutils package. All

General Updated the supported firmware versions. For the updated version see Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions. All

Rev. 4.22.1

Rev. 4.22.0

mlxfwreset Added to mlxfwreset the capability to support software reset for switches. Note: There is no reset support over IB. All

mlxlink Added support for error injection over PCI links. All

NNT driver Created a new NNT (NVIDIA Networking Tools) driver for MFT and MSTFlint. The driver's source code is exposed in GitHub: https://github.com/Mellanox/NNT-Linux-driver/tree/main_devel Linux

Cables Added a setting that allows cable burning only via the primary ConnectX-7 adapter card in a setup with multiple ConnectX-7 cards. The error message "LinkX burn is not supported by secondary" will appear accordingly. All

Cables Added DDM information support for QSFP_CMIS cables. All

mlxlink Removed the "Link Down" field from the BER collect in mlxlink for EDR devices. All

mlxlink Added "show eye" information with the (--show_eye) command for the PCIe links in Gen-1 and Gen-2 PCIe setups. All

Rev. 4.21.0

mlxburn Added support for mlxburn on ESXi OSes with Python version >= 3.6. All

mlxfwreset For some configuration changes done using mlxconfig, PCI rescan by the user is required. In this case, mlxfwreset will print the following warning message: "-W- PCI rescan is required after device reset." All

flint Querying Vendor Specific Firmware Information from an Nvidia AOC / Transceiver Querying a firmware cable transceiver is now done using the "flint" tool. In case the Vendor Specific query command is not supported by the firmware, the CMIS standard query implemented by the firmware will be performed. All

resourceparse resourceparse will present the union fields according to the selector. Unions that do not have a selector, will be presented with all the fields as before. All

resourcedump resourcedump performance enhancement. resourcedump tool now runs ~10X faster in mem mode with output to binary file. All

resourcedump Updated the "--virtual-hca-id" value output to be in a hexadecimal format. All

mlxlink Removed irrelevant "eye" info fields in the output of the "show eye" command for PCIe links. All

mlxlink Removed the device status field from the PCIe info section. All

mlxlink Re-formatted the serdes Tx parameter layout in the "show_sedes_tx" command. All

mlxlink Added support for "show_eye" command for ConnectX-7 over PCIe links. All

fwtrace Over-all fwtrace redesign to support new FW traces on Multi-Chip-Module (MCM) chips. Additionally, we added support for phy_uc and APU events. For further information, see fwtrace Utility. All

mstdump Added an optional parameter of the CSV path (-c | --csv) which loads the DB from the provided path instead of the default one. All

Rev. 4.20.1

All This version does not include changes related to MFT. The MFT version was changed to support a new ConnectX-7 firmware version. All

Rev. 4.20.0

All Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter cards. All

flint flint cable/transceivers burning commands provide now validation and extract version from the image files. All

mlxconfig mlxconfig enables the users to apply token via MTUSB connected device. All

resourcedump Memory-Mode, data field is now transferred via memory instead of the resource-dump register. For further information, see resourcedump Utility All

mlxprivhost Added a new flag to query all hosts status from the embedded Arm side for Multi-host systems. For further information, see mlxprivhost. All

mlxlink Added support for the PRBS test mode of Active/Optical CMIS modules. For further information, see the Module PRBS test mode section. All

mlxlink Added support for additional configuration flags of the module control parameters. For further information, see the Module control parameters section. All

mlxlink Modified the output of the PCIe link information, removed the device status filed. All

I2C Access Now the user can determine the I2C address to use for debug tools based on DevID. All

LinkX Tokens Added support for creating and applying LinkX tokens on IB devices. All

Flash Support Added additional Flash support for ConnectX-4 Lx and ConnectX-5 adapter cards All

MFT Running MFT tools can now run in parallel both on a docker and on a on Host. All

Rev. 4.18.1

mlxlink Added support for new FEC modes. For further information, see the help menu. All

mlxlink Added the option to control with the Tx parameter override while configuring the serdes Tx parameters. For further information, see the help menu. All

mlxlink Added support for NVIDIA Quantum-2 port access. For further information, see Tool Usage on NVIDIA Quantum-2 NDR Switch Systems. All

Rev. 4.18.0

Python 2.x Python 2.x is now end-of-life and no longer supported by MFT. To use the latest and up-to-date MFT tools, we recommend you use Python 3.x. All

flint When downgrading to a firmware version that does not support the flash type of the device, flint will present the user a clear error of such scenario. All

mlxfwreset Added a new reset-type ("NIC only reset") to mlxfwreset which is applicable only to SmartNIC devices. The new reset-type is also the new default for SmartNIC devices. In case of reset-type is set to "NIC only reset", mlxfwreset will not reset the internal host. All

mlxlink Added support for mlxlink on Windows Arm64 architecture. For further information, see mlxlink Utility section. Windows

mlxlink Added support for new PRBS TX/RX patterns (--tx_prbs <tx_prbs_mode> & --rx_prbs <rx_prbs_mode>). For further information, see mlxlink Utility section. All

mlxlink Added new show counters for 16nm devices. To see them run the "show_counter" command. All

mlxlink Extended the list of the cable information received for 16nm devices when running the "show_module" command. All

mlxlink Extended the information collection for 7nm and 16nm devices. See "--amber_collect" flag. For further information, see mlxlink Utility section. All

mlxlink Extended the list of the cable information (LOL, LOS, FSM, and module status) for CMIS when running the "show_module" command. All

mlxlink Added support for InfiniBand operations in the mlxlink tool. Now HCA devices can be accessed via the InfiniBand protocol. All

MADs MFT tools will now use class 0xA instead of class 9 for ConfigSpaceAccess MADs. All

Arm Support Added support for arm64 architecture to the WinMFT package. Windows

ESXiO MFT in now supported on NVDIA BlueField (Arm) in VMware ESXiO environments. All

Vendor Specific Key Security Added support for Vendor Specific Key Security. Vendor Specific Keys are an authentication mechanism for using GMP MADs. All

Rev. 4.17.0

Anti-rollback Protection Enabled Anti-rollback protection to prevent old vulnerable firmware versions from being flashed to the device. All

DSFP Modules Added support for DSFP modules in mlxlink. All

ESXi, VMware Certification Downloadable ESXi files in MFT v4.17.0 are now certified by VMware. ESXi

Remote mst Device Cable Support Remote mst device now supports cable devices. The remote cables will be shown on the mst status and can be accessed via the mlxcables tool. All

Parallel Firmware Burning in (DMA Burning) Added support for parallel firmware burning. Although DMA burning is supported in Virtual Machines as well, burning in such scenarios might be slower than on Physical Machines. Note: If the NIC driver is unloaded, burning via DMA is unsupported (due to BME is unset), regular burn flow will be executed instead and the following warning will be given: -W- DMA burning is not supported due to BME is unset (Bus Master Enable) . Note: To support DMA, load both MFT and the driver (e.g., MLNX_OFED) by running the "mst start" and the “/etc/init.d/openibd start” commands. Note: This capability is supported in 5th Generation devices only. Linux / FreeBSD

mlx_fpga The mlx_fpga utility will be deprecated as of MFT v4.18.0. All

Rev. 4.16.3

mlxlink Added support for Rs FEC Histogram Counters in mlxlink. The result is divided to bins. Each bin holds a different number of errored bit within the FEC protected block. For further information, see mlxlink. All

MKey [Beta] Added support for Mkey. The MKEY field is used to authenticate SMP communication. Note: Mkey feature will work only with LID device. Linux

Rev. 4.16.1

Rev. 4.16.0

Cable Firmware Burning [Beta] Added support for LinkX module burning via MFT toolset. The new capability enables direct firmware burning from the internal flash storage to reduce the bandwidth and accelerate the burning process, including burning several modules at a time. For further information, see Cable Firmware Update (In-Field-Firmware-Update). All

MST Status The “mst status -v” command will now report RDMA bond devices mapped correctly to the corresponding ETH bond devices. Note: Does not support RDMA Bonding for Socket Direct. Linux

mlxconfig Added the following new configuration option in mlxconfig to control the Physical link parameter on boot: DEFAULT, LEGACY and ADVANCED. All

stedump Utility The stedump tool is a packet simulator for host NIC steering solutions. The dump output of hardware steering is used for debugging and troubleshooting. For further information, see stedump Utility. Linux

mlxlink Enabled margin scan on Network links. For further information see mlxlink. All

mlxlink Added PRBS TX/RX polarity inversion using the following flags: --invert_tx_polarity / --invert_rx_polarity For further information see mlxlink. All

mlxprivhost Enabled querying the current host configuration using the "q | query" flag. For further information see mlxprivhost. Linux

mlxconfig Now the user can get raw configuration using "get_raw" flag. For further information see mlxconfig. All

Rev. 4.15.1

mlxlink Added support for PCIe eye grade scan. Note: This feature is at beta level for the network ports. Note: When using a Multi-host and a Socket Direct system, you must specify the the port or the DPN (depth, pcie_index, node). The links can be shown using the "--show_links" flag on the PCIe port. For further information see mlxlink and Margin Scan for PCIe Link. All

Rev. 4.15.0

Adapter Cards Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx adapter card. All

Adapter Cards Added support for NVIDIA BlueField-2 SmartNIC adapter card. All

mlxfwreset Enabled the driver and the firmware to synchronize the reset between all hosts using the mlxfwreset utility. This new capability can be run from one of the hosts instead of all of them. This capability can be activated by setting the new flag "--sync" to 1. Note: The new mlxfwreset sync capability (--sync) is available only if supported by the firmware and all the drivers on all the hosts. To check if this is supported, run the "query" command. For further information see mlxfwreset. Linux, Multi-Host

mlxfwreset Enabled running mxlfwreset from both the host and Arm while the NVIDIA BlueField SmartNIC is in isolated mode. All

mlxfwreset Added a new error message when trying to run mlxfwreset on Windows OS and the PowerShell.exe is not installed on the machine. The error message is: "-E- PowerShell.exe is not installed. Please stop the driver manually and re-run the tool with --skip_driver." Windows

mlxlink Enabled PRBS test mode for Multi-Host and host-management devices. Note: For Multi-Host devices, another interface should be maintained to enable the link back. All

mlxlink Enabled working with ports group mapping for NVIDIA Spectrum-2 and NVIDIA Quantum switches. For further information see mlxlink. All

mlxlink Added support for NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based switch systems. All

mlxlink Added support for QSFP-DD and CMIS cables for mlxlink. For further information see mlxlink

mlxreg Added new access registry keys. All

Rev. 4.14.4

MTCR Added MTCR Python API to WinMFT package. Windows

Rev. 4.14.2

General Added support for arm64 architecture to Windows OS. Windows

mlxlink Extended reading and writing the Serdes Transmit Parameters for ConnectX-6 and ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards. All

mlxlink Added support to access the module information including reading the Digital Diagnostic info, dump EEPROM pages, read\write to specific module page. For further information, see the new cable flags and cable operations in .mlxlink Utility v4.18.1. All

mlxlink Added support for all available PRBS patterns for each device like (Square wave patterns and PRBS13 patterns). All

mlxlink Added configuration for PRBS test mode per lane. For further information, see the "–lanes" flag in mlxlink Utility. All

resourceparse The resourceparse tool parses and prints data segments content. The parser's output is used by NVIDIA representatives for debugging and troubleshooting. For further information, see resourceparse Utility. Linux/Windows

Rev. 4.14.1

Arm architecture [Beta] Added support for Arm64 architecture to ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards. Windows

Rev. 4.14.0-105

resourcedump Added support for "--virtual-hca-id" command. Now the tool can provide info on the virtual HCA (host channel adapter, NIC) ID. For further information see resourcedump Utility Linux / Windows

mlxlink HDR lane rate is now supported when in Pseudorandom Binary Sequence (PRBS) mode. All

mlxreg Increased the registry keys the tool supports and now it exposes the full PRM. For additional information, refer to the PRM. All

mlxconfig BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS parameter was added to mlxconfig. When TRUE, legacy interrupts should not be used for receive/transmit indication. Polling should be used instead. Note: This is supported only if boot_legacy_interrupt_disable_supported is set to TRUE. All

mlxlink mlxlink output can be printed now in JSON format by using the "--json" flag. All

flint Enables the user to to insert information manually to the flash on components such as MFG/DEV GUID/MAC when no information exists after the burn process using the command "flint -d <device> sg <guid>" . If the information is not inserted manually, the existing GUID/MAC information will be used instead. All

mlxlink Added supported for switching between NRZ/PAM4 speeds for new devices that support HDR/200G speeds (ConnectX-6, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Quantum, NVIDIA Spectrum-2). All

Rev. 4.13.3

Binary Image Comparison Enables the user to verify a firmware image on a device which operates in livefish mode by comparing it with an existing binary firmware file. For further information see Comparing the Binary Image. Linux/FreeBSD

SDK Added two new libraries to the WinMFT package for developing software that interacts with NVIDIA devices. The new SDK includes the mtcr and fastfwreset libs and headers. Windows

resourcedump Extracts and prints data segments generated by the firmware. It is supported in 5th generation NIC’s devices. The dump output is used by NVIDIA for debug and troubleshooting. For further information see resourcedump Utility. Note: This utility is supported only on Python 3.0 and up. Linux Windows

mlxreg Added a new registry key: NCFG. This register is used to enable/disable device features and it is supported when ICMD_QUERY_CAPABILITY.ncfg_reg==1. For further information see mlxreg Utility All

Rev. 4.13.0

Dynamic MSI-X Allocation Dynamic MSI-X allocation capability allows users to control the number of MSI-X vectors allocated to a Virtual Function, thus, improve performance in guests systems. For further information of how to set this capability, see the "DYNAMIC_VF_MSIX_TABLE" parameter, in section MFT Supported Configurations and Parameters. Windows

Fast Firmware Reset Added support for a fast firmware reset (< 1 second) to ConnectX-5 adapter cards. Windows

mlxfwreset [Beta] Added support for Socket Direct devices on Windows. Note: Please be aware, due to its quality level support, occasionally, bluescreens might occur. Windows

mlxlink Added support for reading the "Link Downed Counter" and "Link Error Recovery Counter" in the mlxlink utility when using InfiniBand protocol only. All

mlxlink Added support for HDR PCIe grades in the EYE Opening Info in the mlxlink utility. All

mlxlink Added a new flag (show links) to define the valid PCIe links. For further information, refer to mlxlink Utility examples. All

mlxconfig Added the ATS_ENABLED TLV param. When set to TRUE, the device will support Address Translation Service (ATS). All

mlxfwreset Added save/restore ATS PCIE capability. All

mlxarchive Added support for MFA2 query using the mlxarchive tool. For further information refer to mlxarchive – Binary Files Compression Tool. Linux FreeBSD

mlxfwreset Added support for Live-Patch in ConnectX-5. All

Mitigation Techniques Added HIGHENTROPYVA and LARGEADDRESSAWARE mitigation techniques. HIGHENTROPYVA - high-entropy 64-bit address space layout randomization (ASLR)

LARGEADDRESSAWARE - indicates that the application can handle addresses larger than 2 gigabytes All

Preboot Boot Settings Updated the LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL settings, added an NVME option. For further information refer to MFT Supported Configurations and Parameters. All

mlxfwreset [Beta] Added a new reset option (reset-type) to the reset command of mlxfwreset. The user can see the supported reset-types by using the query command. For further information refer to mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool. All

mlxconfig Added the VF_VPD_ENABLE parameter to mlxconfig. When set, the VPD capability is exposed to Virtual Functions. All

OpenSSL Updated the OpenSSL to 1.0.2s. All

mst Status Updated the way the GUID is displayed when running "mst status" on unmanaged switch systems. For example, Before the change: /dev/mst/SW_MT53000_7cfe900300c09830_lid-0x0036 /dev/ mst/SW_MT54000_98039b0300867b9a_lid-0x0012 After the change: /dev/mst/SW_MT53000_SwitchIB_Mellanox_Technologies_lid-0x0036 /de v/mst/SW_MT54000_Quantum_Mellanox_Technologies_lid-0x0012 All

Rev. 4.12.0

.deb Package Name Changed the name of *.deb files from “mft-<version>.amd64.deb” to "mft_<version>_amd64.deb” e.g., from mft-4.11.0-34.amd64.deb to mft_4.11.0-34_amd64.deb Linux

General Added support for Spectrum-2 based switch systems. All

Cables Added support for HDR cables in mlxcables and mlxlink. All

mlxfwmanager Enabled the option to query PLDM images in mlxfwmanager. All

mlxlink mlxlink adjustment to enable an easier read of the access register MPEIN due to its structure change. MPEIN access register now works according to depth and pcie_index, node. All

fwtrace Added support for fwtrace in secure firmware without cs_token. Linux (kernel 4.19 and above)

Switch Firmware Enabled the option to extract the firmware ISSU version from the switches' firmware image. Linux/MLNX-OS

Zero Touch RoCE Added support for Zero Touch RoCE. It enables RoCE to operate on fabrics where no PFC nor ECN are configured. This makes RoCE configuration a breeze while still maintaining its superior high performance. All

flint Enabled setting VSD when Memory Chip Controller (MCC) capability is enabled. All

flint Added an option to reduce CPU utilization with "--low_cpu" flag. All

General Removed the COMFIG COMPACT definition. Linux

General Added support for libibmad 12. Linux

mlxconfig Renamed the BOOT_RETRY_CNT1 parameter to BOOT_RETRY_CNT. All

Rev. 4.11.0

.deb Package Name As of MFT v4.12.0, the name of *.deb files will be changed from “mft- .amd64.deb” to “mft_ _amd64.deb” e.g., from mft-4.10.0-104.amd64.deb to mft_4.10.0-104_amd64.deb All

Supported Devices Added support for NVIDIA Quantum switch systems and ConnectX-6 Ready adapter cards. For further information on the ConnectX-6 adapter cards, please contact Support. All

mlxarchive tool The mlxarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the mfa2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards. For further information, refer to section mlxarchive. Linux FreeBSD

mlxprivhost The ability to restrict the hosts from configuring the NIC. Meaning, only the Arm side will have the privilege to configure the NIC. Note: This utility is supported in BlueField devices only. All

mlxconfig in BlueField Enables the user to manage (grant/restrict) mlxconfig configuration privileges for BlueField Arm systems. All

Rev. 4.10.0

ESXi Added support for ESXi 6.7. ESXi

FreeBSD Added support for verbose output when running "mst status" in FreeBSD. FreeBSD

mlxfwreset Enabled mlxfwreset loading/unloading of the driver per a specific device in Linux OSes. Note: On Multi Host devices with firmware version lower than 1x.23.xxxx, the flag "--pci_link_downtime 2.5" must be added to mlxfwreset Linux

Secure Firmware flint now handles all the burn parameters when MCC is enabled and displays the secure-FW CS tokens. All

Supported Devices [Beta] Added support for BlueField SmartNIC. All

Mlxconfig Added the option to query partial parameters All

Mlxconfig Added the following new parameters: FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE

ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGER

ECPF_PAGE_SUPPLIER

SAFE_MODE_ENABLE

SAFE_MODE_THERSHOLD

BOOT_UNDI_NETWORK_WAIT All

Rev. 4.9.1

mlxfwreset Added support for mlxfwreset in Power9 platforms. Linux

Rev. 4.9.0

mlxfwreset Added support for a hot swap (or hot plug) of the PCIe slot. Linux

Secure Firmware Update Added support for Secure Firmware Update to ConnectX-4 adapter cards. All

Enabled signing the package with an RSA 4096 bit keys. All

Added support for setting the GUIDs when Secure Firmware Update is enabled. All

mlxconfig Added the following mlxconfig configuration parameters: AUTO_RELOAD

DRIVER_SETTINGS

EXP_ROM_PXE_ENABLE

EXP_ROM_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE

EXP_ROM_UEFI_X86_ENABLE

INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL

IPV4

IPV6

PCI_DATA_WR_ORDERING_MODE

PXE_UNDI

STATUS_UPDATE

TCP

TCPIP

TRACER_ENABLE All

mlxlink Added support for force speed configuration. All

Added support for the PEPC (show_external_phy) register. All

mlxdump Added support for nvlog dump. All

Rev. 4.8.0

mlxconfig Added support for hardware timestamp in ConnectX-3/ConnectX- 3 Pro devices. All

Added the following mlxconfig configuration parameters: MULTI_PORT_VHCA_EN

BOOT_LACP_DIS

IP_OVER_VXLAN_PORT

IP_OVER_VXLAN_EN

UEFI_HII_EN

IB_ROUTING_MODE_P1

IB_ROUTING_MODE_P2

SRIOV_IB_ROUTING_MODE_P1

SRIOV_IB_ROUTING_MODE_P2 All

Secure Firmware Update Added support for Secure Firmware Update in ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex. All

Added support for setting forbidden versions. All

FPGA management for JTAG Programming Added the option to enable/disable FPGA management by the firmware for JTAG programming. Linux

Rev. 4.7.0

MST driver Microsoft certification MST driver Microsoft certification allows running tools in extended secure boot environment. Windows

Secure Firmware Update Added support for Secure Firmware Update in ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx. Linux

flint Added sign command for secured images. Linux

Added a flag to enforce working in a non-secure mode, if available (according to security type).

Added expansion ROM CPU architecture to the flint query when the expansion ROM is available. All

mlxlink Added a new tool that displays and configures port related data at the physical layer. All

mlxconfig Added new mlxconfig TLVs. All

Added support for generating and applying TLV configuration files. All

mlxdump Added a new dump type “fsdump” to support dumping flow steering tables. All

mst Added support for adding remote devices in mst remote when the target machine does not have an MST kernel loaded. Linux

mlxcables Added the option to dump the data from all readable pages. All

Added support for burning cable firmware on In Service Firmware Update (ISFU) supporting cables. All

Added support to access the cable via the MTUSB, when the cable is connected to a compatible board. All

mlxfwreset Added support for MultiHost platforms. All

Rev. 4.6.0

Adapter Cards Added support for ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards. Note: ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards are currently at Beta level. All

mlxconfig Added an option to query active (current) configurations in mlxconfig. All

Added new parameters in IB/ETH settings configuration: XFI_MODE, PHY_TYPE, FORCE_MODE

Added a new parameter to the PCI configuration NON_PREFETCHABLE_PF_BAR

mlxburn Added the ability to use mlxvpd to read the device VPD when using mlxburn. Linux, Windows, VMware ESXi

fwreset Added support for fwreset in PPC64 and PPC64LE platforms. Linux

Rev. 4.5.0

General Added support for Innova IPsec 4 Lx EN /Innova Flex 4 Lx EN Linux

MFT package size has been reduced in Linux by separating the architecture specific RPMs, and in ESXi, by moving relevant tools to the OEM package. Linux / ESXi

mlxcables Enhanced cable query capabilities. Added the additional registers below for debug purposes when running the query (-q) flag: device technology

identifier

wavelength/attenuation

speed/compliance All

Added a new query to read thresholds and monitor the cable's properties: Temperature

Voltage

RX/TX powers

TX Bias All

Added a new RAW format for printing the data of the cable’s pages using the “--raw/--format raw” flags. All

mlxconfig Enabled mlxconfig to work with a database that describes the meta data of the TLVs configuration of fifth generation devices. All

Added the following configuration TLVs to mlxconfig: MPFS

KEEP LINK UP

SW OFFLOAD CONF All

mlxreg Added support for PPTT, PPRT and PPAOS access registers in switches. All

flint Added support for viewing and changing OEMs’ device flash parameters using an IB device when using flint. All

Rev. 4.4.0

mlxfwreset Added support for mlxfwreset in PowerPC Linux

mlxconfig Added the following new configurations: Number of TCs

Number of VLs

Enable DCBX in CEE mode

Enable DCBX in IEEE mode

Allow the NIC to accept DCBX configuration from the remote peer

Enable DCBX

Enable the internal LLDP client

Select which LLDP TLV will be generated by the NIC All

General Added support for all tools to work when the MST driver is not installed Linux

mlxcables Added support for dumping NVIDIA cables EEPROM by mstdump/mlxdump tools Linux Windows FreeBSD

Added a new tool (mlxcables) that reads/writes NVIDIA cable registers and queries the cables info Linux Windows FreeBSD

Build Created one MFT package for all 64 bits FreeBSD OSs FreeBSD

mlxfwmanager_pci Removed support for mlxfwmanager_pci tool (it is deprecated), since all the Linux tools can work without a kernel now. When required, use mlxfwmanager instead. Linux

mcra Added support for clearing VSEC PCI semaphore by the mcra tool. The new capability can be used after killing a tool forcefully without clearing the semaphores. Supported devices: ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx and Connect-IB All

mlxreg Added support for Switch-IB, Switch-IB 2 and Spectrum in the mlxreg tool All

mlxconfig Added the mlxconfig tool to the MFT package for WinPE Windows

mlxconfig Added a backup command in mlxconfig which allows user to save backup of the non-volatile configurations in a RAW file. This file can be set on the device by using the set_raw command All

Build Added support for running wrapped python tools (like fwtrace) in PPC64, PPC64LE and Arm platforms Linux

mlxreg Added support for PPRT and PPTT registers in ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx All

Rev. 4.3.0

General Added support for Spectrum device. All

Added support for Switch-IB 2 device. All

Added support for ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx in VMware Esxi. VMware ESXi

Added support for VMware ESXi 5.5 Native. VMware ESXi

4th generation and 5th generation IC devices are now also named Group I ICs and Group II ICs, respectively. N/A

mlxconfig Added support for setting some of the parameters in textual values in addition to numerical values. All

Added new configurations: The PF log bar size

The VF log bar size

The number of PF MSIX

The number of VF MSIX

port owner

Allow RD counters

IP protocol used by flexboot All

Added the option to display the configuration’s default values. All

flint Added support to calculate checksum on selected sections in the firmware image. All

Added the option to attach a timestamp to the firmware image. All

Burning Tools Improved firmware burn performance in livefish mode on 5th generation devices. All

Added the ability to show the running firmware version in case it does not match with the burnt firmware version on the flash. This case generally occurs after firmware upgrade and before firmware reload. All

mlxreg Added support for mlxreg tool which can be used to modify access registers or to query them. All

mst Created an mst device per physical function. It can be seen by running 'mst status -v'. All

mlxfwmanager Added support to create self-extractors in VMware ESXi OSs. VMware ESXi

fwtrace Added support for the fwtrace tool in FreeBSD. FreeBSD

mlxfwreset Added support for mlxfwreset in Windows and FreeBSD. Windows FreeBSD

Rev. 4.1.0

General Added support for ConnectX-4 Lx Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD

Added support for ConnectX-4 FreeBSD

mlxconfig Added support for the following configurations in ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx and Connect-IB: IB Dynamically Connect

Internal Settings

RoCE Congestion Control ECN

RoCE Congestion Control Parameters

Wake on LAN Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD

Added support for the following configurations in ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro: InfiniBand Boot Settings

Preboot Boot Settings Linux/Windows/ FreeBSD

mlxtrace Added support for MEM mode in ConnectX-4 Windows

cpld_update Added the cpld_update tool to the OEM package Linux

mlxfwreset Added support for resetting the firmware Windows/ FreeBSD

fwtrace Added support in FreeBSD FreeBSD

Burning Tools This version supports new ConnectX-4/Connect-IB firmware version format (MM.mm.ssss). It also enables upgrade of older firmware version format: MM.mmmm.ssss All

Rev. 4.0.0

General Added support for ConnectX-4 device Linux/Windows

Removed support for ConnectX and ConnectX-2 All

mlx_fpga Added a new tool that dumps registers and burns hardware for FPGA Linux

mlxconfig Added support for ConnectX-4 and Connect-IB (Beta level) Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi

mlxfwmanager Added support for FreeBSD and VMware ESXi FreeBSD/ VMware ESXi

mlxburn Added support for VMware ESXi VMware ESXi

Rev. 3.8.0

General Added support for Switch-IB device (at beta level) Linux/Windows

Added support for Debian/Ubuntu in PPC64 platform Linux

Added support for ESXi 2015 OS (Native) VMware ESXi

mlxphyburn Added support for burning Aquantia external PHY Linux

mlxconfig Added support for changing BAR size parameter Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi

Rev. 3.7.1

Rev. 3.7.0

mlxfwmanager Added online firmware update Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi

mlxburn Added concurrency support to VPD read Linux/Windows

Added mlxburn to MFT FreeBSD

flint Added concurrency support to query firmware Linux/Windows/ VMware ESXi/ FreeBSD

General Added support for Arm platform and Power8 Linux

Removed support for x86 Windows

mlxfwreset Firmware reset for Connect-IB Linux

fwtrace Added fwtrace tool Windows

Rev. 3.6.1

mlxconfig Added mlxconfig tool for changing non volatile configuration on device Windows

Burning Tools Added support for micron flash in flint and updated production burn flow on Connect-IB Windows

Rev. 3.6.0

mlxconfig Added mlxconfig tool for changing non volatile configuration on device Linux/VMware ESXi

Burning Tools Added support for micron flash in flint and updated production burn flow on Connect-IB Linux/VMware ESXi

mtserver Added support for mstserver FreeBSD

Rev. 3.5.1

package content Added support for the following tools: mst, mlxfwmanager, itrace, mlxtrace, mlxdump, mlxmcg, wqdump, mcra, mget_temp, pckt_drop, mlxuptime VMware ESXi

flint mstdump Added support for ConnectX-3 Pro VMware ESXi

Redesigned the utility to make its look and feel more user friendly VMware ESXi

Added support for ConnectX-3 Pro VMware ESXi

Rev. 3.5.0

flint/wqdump Redesigned the flint and wqdump utility to make their look and feel more user friendly Linux/Windows

flint Added support for brom in Connect-IB Linux/Windows

mlxmdio Added support for the mlxmdio utility Linux

mlxfwmanager Added support for Connect-IB Linux/Windows

FreeBSD Added support for FreeBSD operating system (at beta level) FreeBSD

Rev. 3.1.0

General The MFT package now has 2 installation flavours - standard (default mode) and 'OEM'. The OEM mode provides the following extra functionality: Tools for creating mlxfwmanager package

Several features for flint that are used in Connect-IB production Linux

Flint Added support for burning Connect-IB via firmware interface. The '-override_cache_replacement' flag is not needed. This provides a 'safe' firmware update flow, without the risk of firmware or driver hanging Linux

mlxfwmanager Added support for the mlxfwmanager utility (at Beta level) Linux

mlxuptime Added support for the mlxuptime utility (at Beta level) Linux

Rev. 3.0.0

General Added support for Connect-IB device (at beta level) Linux/Windows

Added support for ConnectX-3 Pro device (at beta level) Linux/Windows

Added support for Ubuntu operating system Linux

Added support for running tools against PCI device [domain]:bus:dev.fn like: 0000:1a:00.0 or 1a:00.0 and devices used by OFED driver like: mlx4_0 Linux

The package contains only the flint firmware update tool. Other debug tools were removed Windows

flint Added support for new flash types: N25Q0XX (Micron) and W25Xxx (Winbond) Linux/Windows

mlxdump Added support for the mlxdump utility (at beta level) Linux/Windows

mlxmcg Renamed mcg to mlxmcg Linux/Windows

spark spark was removed from MFT version 3.0.0 Linux/Windows

Supported Devices The following adapter cards and switch systems are no longer supported in MFT version 3.0.0: InfiniHost 4X

InfiniHost III Ex

InfiniHost III Lx 4X

InfiniScale

InfiniScale III Linux/Windows

Rev. 2.7.2b

All Added support for WinPE 4.0 OS Windows

Rev. 2.7.2

General It is no longer required to run mst start/stop when using WinMFT tools. The service is automatically loaded/unloaded when an MFT tool is running. The mst service installation was removed from the setup Windows

Added support for SwitchX silicon devices Windows

flint Added support for Atmel AT25DFxx flash family Windows

Added support for burning firmware via Command Line Interface (CLI) on SwitchX devices Windows

mget_temp mget_temp displays a more accurate temperature reading for ConnectX-2 and ConnectX-3 devices by using the adapter’s specific thermal calibration data Windows

Rev. 2.7.1a

Added the mcg tool (Beta level) The mcg tool displays the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device. Target users: Developers of Flow Steering aware applications. This tool dumps the internal steering table which is used by the device to steer Ethernet packets and Multicast IB packets to the correct destination QPs. Each line in the table shows a single filter and a list of destination QPs. Packets that match the filter are steered to the list of destination QPs Linux

Removed support for In-band access on OFED 1.4 InfiniBand driver In-band access is supported using OFED 1.5.X and higher Linux

Rev. 2.7.1

General Added mlxconfig tool. This tool sets firmware configurations for NVIDIA adapters. These configurations are nonvolatile they apply over device reboots. For further details, please run “mlxconfig -h”. The tool is at beta level Linux

Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-3 silicon device Windows

Added the I2CBridge (Dimax’s Driver for USB to I2C Adapter) as part of the WinMFT installation package. However, the I2CBridge is not installed by default Windows

MFT installation change Removed the isw tool. The isw tool functionality was replaced by the "mlxi2c" tool. For example, to scan the devices on the i2c bus, run: > mlxi2c -d <dev> scan instead of > isw -d <dev> Windows

mget_temp mget_temp displays a more accurate temperature for ConnectX-2 devices by using chip specific thermal calibration data Linux

flint Added support for Atmel AT25DFxx flash family Linux

Cleared error messages displayed when trying to burn firmware image of a different device. For example when burning ConnectX-2 firmware image on ConnectX-3 device Linux

Added support for flash type SST25VF016B Windows

Added support for flash type M25PX16 Windows

The ROM section in the image now contains multiple boot images. Therefore flint was modified to display information for all of the images in the ROM section.

Added support to display/burn UEFI ROM/ Windows

Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs in a binary image file. This is useful for production to prepare images for pre-assembly flash burning. These new commands are supported by NVIDIA 4th generation devices Windows

Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs on an already burnt device. These commands (“sg” and “sv”) re-burn the existing image with the given GUIDs or VSD. When the 'sg' command is applied on a device with blank (0xff) GUIDs, it updates the GUIDs without re-burning the image Windows

mst Added support for using ibnetdiscover in the 'mst ib add' command Windows

mlxburn Added support for VPD read/write Windows

Rev. 2.7.0a

Rev. 2.7.0

General Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-3 and SwitchX silicon devices Linux

Added Secure host feature which enables ConnectX family devices to block access to its internal hardware registers. The hardware access in this mode is allowed only if a correct 64 bits key is provided (see flint changes). MFT tools cannot run on a device with hardware access disabled. This feature is enabled only with supporting firmware Linux

Removed support for Itanium (ia64) Linux

flint Added the following commands: enable/disable access to the hardware

set/change the key used to enable access to the hardware Linux

The ROM section in the image now contains multiple boot images. Therefore the flint was modified to display information for all of the images in the ROM section Linux

Added support to display/burn UEFI ROM Linux

Added support for burning firmware via Command Line interface on SwitchX devices Linux

Mlxburn Added option to add or replace a single keyword in the VPD writable section (-vpd_set_keyword flag) Linux

Added the option to set a binary VPD field data Linux

MFT installation Added the option --without-kernel which allows user to install MFT without the mst kernel Linux

Rev. 2.6.2

MFT installation change RPM based installation: Applications are installed using a pre-compiled binary RPM

Kernel modules are distributed as a source RPM and compiled by the installation script

Fast installation process Linux

Removed prerequisite libraries: expat and zlib-devel Linux

The package tools, libraries and headers are now installed under:{ prefix }/bin or { prefix }/lib and { prefix }/include dirs. Directory / usr/mst is not created. For example, the “mread”, “mwrite” and “mcra” tools that were previously installed by default under /usr/mst/bin, now are installed under /usr/bin Linux

Linux

Removed the InfiniScale and InfiniBridge tools Linux

Removed the Infinivision tool set Linux

Removed the isw tool. The isw tool functionality was replaced by the "mlxi2c" tool. For example, to scan the devices on the i2c bus, run: > mlxi2c -d <dev> scan instead of > isw -d <dev> Linux

flint Added support for flash type SST25VF016B Linux

Added support for flash type M25PX16 Linux

Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs in a binary image file. This is useful for production to prepare images for pre-assembly flash burning. These new commands are supported by NVIDIA 4th generation devices Linux

Added an option to set the VSD and GUIDs on an already burnt device. These commands (“sg” and “sv”) re-burn the existing image with the given GUIDs or VSD. When the 'sg' command is applied on a device with blank (0xff) GUIDs, it updates the GUIDs without re-burning the image Linux

mst Added support for using ibutils2/ibdiagnet and ibnetdiscover in the 'mst ib add' command Linux

Removed the _uar, _msix and _ddr devices from the mst device list Linux

Debug tools Added support for routing I2C bus to the IS4 device on IS50XX systems Linux

Rev. 2.6.1

Rev. 2.6.0

MFT installation change Added the options: --without-image-generation, --disable-dc, and --without-kernel which allow for a partial installation in order to avoid problems with SW dependencies Linux

Now allows a non-root user to prepare MFT RPMs Linux

All Added ConnectX-2 and BridgeX support Linux/Windows

flint Added a CRC check for the full image Linux

Support for query/burn of clp-gpxe ROM Linux

Prevents burning a ConnectX-2 image onto a ConnectX device and vice versa Linux

Added a logging option to flint Linux

For the ConnectX device family only: Added commands for an independent burn/read/remove of an Expansion ROM image. For firmware versions earlier than 2.7.000: It is possible to read the ROM image, or to replace an already existing ROM image (by the burn command). However, burning a new ROM image in case a previous image did not exist is not possible, nor is it possible to remove an existing ROM image Linux

mlxburn Added the -fw_dir option which looks for a suitable firmware file in the given directory Linux

Support for generating a non-fail-safe image for ConnectX/ConnectX-2, InfiniScale IV, and BridgeX devices Linux

Debug tools Updated the mlxi2c utility Linux