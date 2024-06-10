NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.24.0
The mget_temp utility reads the hardware temperature from NVIDIA devices with temperature sensors (all NVIDIA devices) and prints the result in Celsius degrees.

mget_temp Usage

To run mget_temp:

# mget_temp [OPTIONS]

where:

-h

Print the help message.

-d <dev>

mst device name.

--version

Display version info.

Example on how to read a device temperature:

# mget_temp -d /dev/mst/SW_MT51000_0002c903007e76a0_lid-0x0002

Warning

mget_temp utility reads the IC temperature, it does not support reading temperature from peripheral sensors on the board.
