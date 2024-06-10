NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.24.0
Release Notes

These are the release notes for NVIDIA® Firmware Tools (MFT). MFT supports the following operating systems: Linux, Windows, VMware ESXi and FreeBSD. Please see the supported platform table for further details.

The tools functionality is identical in all operating systems unless otherwise noted.

Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

4.23.0

April 30, 2023

Initial release of this Release Notes version, This version introduces Bug Fixes, MFT Known Issues and Changes and New Features.
