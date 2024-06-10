Running mst in an Environment without a Kernel

mst can work even without kernel module being installed on the machine or if the kernel is down. In this case, the devices' names will be the PCI address of the devices.

Example:

Copy Copied! > mst status MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module is not loaded PCI Devices: ------------ 05 : 00.0 08 : 00.0 82 : 00.0 > mst status -v MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module is not loaded PCI devices: ------------ DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA ConnectX3Pro(rev: 0 ) NA 05 : 00.0 mlx4_0 net-ib0,net-ib1 ConnectX4(rev: 0 ) NA 08 : 00.0 mlx5_0 net-ib2 ConnectX4(rev: 0 ) NA 08 : 00.1 mlx5_1 net-ib3 ConnectIB(rev: 0 ) NA 82 : 00.0 mlx5_2 net-ib4,net-ib5

Warning The MST interface will be NA in mst status -v[v] output.

Run commands with these devices: