Supported Operating Systems and Platforms
MFT is supported on the following platforms:
Table Legend:
|
+ (Green)
|
Supported and tested
|
** (Orange)
|
Supported but not tested in MFT v4.24.0
|
*** Blue
|
Partially tested
Supported Operating Systems and Platforms
|
OS
|
Platform
|
Status
|
RHEL 7.2
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 7.4
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 7.4
|
PPC64
|
+
|
RHEL 7.4
|
PPC64LE
|
+
|
RHEL 7.5 Alt
|
ARM
|
**
|
RHEL 7.6 Alt - Community
|
ARM
|
+
|
RHEL 7.6
|
PPC64 (Power 9)
|
+
|
RHEL 7.6
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 7.7
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 7.8
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 7.9
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 7.9
|
PPC64
|
**
|
RHEL 7.9
|
PPC64LE
|
+
|
RHEL 8
|
ARM
|
+
|
RHEL 8
|
PPC64LE
|
**
|
RHEL 8
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 8.1
|
PPC64LE
|
**
|
RHEL 8.1
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 8.2
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 8.2
|
PPC64LE
|
**
|
RHEL 8.3
|
PPC64LE
|
**
|
RHEL 8.3
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 8.5
|
PPC64LE
|
**
|
RHEL 8.5
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 8.6
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 8.6
|
PPC64LE
|
**
|
RHEL 8.7
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 8.7
|
PPC64LE
|
**
|
RHEL 9.0
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 9.0
|
PPC64LE
|
+
|
RHEL 9.1
|
x86_64
|
+
|
RHEL 9.1
|
PPC64LE
|
+
|
Centos Stream v8 - Community
|
x86_64
|
**
|
Centos Stream v8 - Community
|
PPC64LE
|
**
|
Centos Stream v9 - Community
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Centos Stream v9 - Community
|
PPC64LE
|
**
|
OEL 7.9
|
x86_64
|
+
|
OEL 8.4
|
x86_64
|
+
|
OEL 8.6
|
x86_64
|
+
|
OEL 8.7
|
x86_64
|
**
|
OEL 9.0
|
x86_64
|
+
|
OEL 9.1
|
x86_64
|
+
|
AliOS 8.6
|
x86_64
|
**
|
AliOS 8.6
|
ARM
|
**
|
Fedora 32 - Community
|
X86_64
|
+
|
Fedora 35 - Community
|
X86_64
|
**
|
Sles12 SP2 - Community
|
PPC64LE
|
**
|
Sles12 SP2 - Community
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Sles12 SP3 - Community
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Sles12 SP3 - Community
|
ppc64LE
|
**
|
Sles12 SP4 - Community
|
ARM64
|
**
|
Sles12 SP4 - Community
|
PPC64LE
|
**
|
Sles12 SP4 - Community
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Sles12 SP5
|
ARM64
|
**
|
Sles12 SP5
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Sles12 SP5
|
PPC64LE
|
+
|
Sles15 SP2
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Sles15 SP2
|
PPC64LE
|
+
|
Sles15 SP3
|
PPC64LE
|
+
|
Sles15 SP3
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Sles15 SP4
|
PPC64LE
|
+
|
Sles15 SP4
|
x86_64
|
+
|
EulerOS V2.0 SP5 - Community
|
x86_64
|
+
|
EulerOS V2.0 SP8 - Community
|
x86_64
|
**
|
EulerOS V2.0 SP9 - Community
|
x86_64
|
**
|
EulerOS V2.0 SP10
|
x86_64
|
+
|
EulerOS V2.0 SP11
|
x86_64
|
+
|
OpenEuler 20.3 SP1 - Community
|
x86_64
|
**
|
OpenEuler 20.3 SP3
|
x86_64
|
+
|
OpenEuler 22.3 LTS
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Ubuntu 16.04 - Community
|
x86_64
|
**
|
Ubuntu 16.04 - Community
|
PPC64LE
|
+
|
Ubuntu 18.04
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Ubuntu 18.04
|
PPC64LE
|
+
|
Ubuntu 18.04
|
ARM64
|
+
|
Ubuntu 20.04
|
PPC64LE
|
+
|
Ubuntu 20.04
|
ARM64
|
+
|
Ubuntu 20.04
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Ubuntu 22.04
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Ubuntu 23.04
|
x86_64
|
**
|
BCLinux 7.6 - Community
|
x86_64
|
**
|
BCLinux 7.7 - Community
|
x86_64
|
**
|
BCLinux 21.10 SP2
|
x86_64
|
+
|
BCLinux 21.10 SP2
|
ARM
|
+
|
Debian 9.13
|
x86_64
|
**
|
Debian 10.8
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Debian 10.9
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Debian 11.2
|
ARM
|
**
|
Debian 11.2
|
x86_64
|
**
|
Debian 11.3
|
Arm
|
+
|
Debian 11.3
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Citrix server 8.2
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Anolis 8.4 - Community
|
x86_64
|
**
|
Anolis 8.6
|
x86_64
|
+
|
Anolis 8.6
|
ARM
|
**
|
Korg 6.0
|
x86_64
|
+
|
OpenSUSE 15.3 - Community
|
x86_64
|
**
|
Photon 3.0 - Community
|
x86_64
|
**
|
Xen 7.1.2
|
x86_64
|
+
|
CTYunOS2
|
x86_64
|
+
|
CTYunOS2
|
ppc64le
|
**
|
Alma 8.5
|
x86_64
|
**
|
KylinOS v10 SP3
|
x86_64
|
+
|
KylinOS v10 SP3
|
ARM
|
**
|
UOS v20 1021e
|
x86_64
|
+
|
UOS v20 1021e
|
ARM
|
**
|
UOS v20 1040d
|
x86_64
|
**
|
Windows 10 1809
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
Windows Server 2012 R2
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
Windows Server 2016
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
Windows Server 2019
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
Windows Server 2022
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
Windows Server AH2023
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
Windows Server AH2022
|
64 Bit
|
**
|
Windows Server AH2021
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
Windows Server AH2020
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
Windows 10 21H2
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
windows 10 22H2
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
Windows 11
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
Windows 11 22H2
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
WinPE 4.0
|
32 Bit
|
+
|
WinPE 4.0
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
WinPE 5.0
|
32 Bit
|
+
|
WinPE 5.0
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
WinPE 5.1
|
32 Bit
|
+
|
WinPE 5.1
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
WinPE 10
|
32 Bit
|
**
|
WinPE 10
|
64 Bit
|
**
|
VMware ESXi 7.0 u3 Native (Vsphere 2021)
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
VMware ESXi 8.0 Native (Vsphere 2022)
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
VMware ESXi 8.0 Native (Vsphere 2022)
|
ARM
|
+
|
VMware ESXi 8.0 u1 Native (Vsphere 2022)
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
VMware ESXi 8.0 u1 Native (Vsphere 2022)
|
ARM
|
+
|
FreeBSD 13.0-STABLE
|
x86_64
|
+
|
FreeBSD 14-CURRENT
|
x86_64
|
+
|
MLNX-OS 3.10.6000
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
SONiC 202211
|
64 Bit
|
+
|
Cumulus 5.4
|
64 Bit
|
**
|
NV-OS
|
64 Bit
|
**
|
DVS 4.5.6050
|
64 Bit
|
+