Assigning PSID

In some cases, OEMs or board manufacturers may wish to use a specific FW configuration not supplied by NVIDIA. After setting the new FW parameters in an INI file, the user should assign a unique PSID (Parameter Set ID) to this new configuration. The PSID is kept as part of the FW image on the device NVMEM. The firmware burning tools use this field to retain FW settings while updating FW versions.

This appendix explains how to assign a new PSID for a user customized FW, and how to indicate to the burning tools that a new PSID exists.